Abbvie Supports Two Major Scientific Gatherings In Cairo: The 7Th MEAR Hematology Summit And The 2Nd ELEVATE Conference On Ovarian Cancer

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Cairo hosted two leading scientific gatherings that brought together distinguished experts and consultants from Egypt and the region, alongside international speakers: the 7th edition of the Middle East, Africa, and Russia (MEAR) Hematology Summit, and the 2nd edition of the ELEVATE Conference on integrated ovarian cancer care. Both events were held with the participation of AbbVie, the global research and development company in the field of biopharmaceuticals. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Held under the auspices of the Egyptian Society of Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation and AbbVie, the summit brought together speakers, experts, and consultants specializing in hematology and hematologic malignancies. The sessions addressed the latest developments in the treatment of lymphomas, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma, and discussed the role of emerging therapies in reshaping treatment decisions away from traditional chemo-immunotherapy approaches. Interactive workshops also reviewed recent clinical evidence and advanced treatment options.

Dr. Musa Al-Zahrani, Associate Professor and Consultant Hematologist at King Saud University in Riyadh, commended the excellent organization of the summit. He noted that the event serves as a vital opportunity to foster scientific communication among experts, exchange insights on the latest developments in hematologic malignancies, and refine frontline treatment strategies for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, in addition to discussing multiple myeloma and the translation of clinical evidence into medical practice. Dr. Al-Zahrani added that bringing together such a distinguished group of international and local speakers on a single platform facilitates rich scientific dialogue regarding best practices that can contribute to improved patient care.

Dr. Ashraf El-Ghandour, Professor of Hematology at the Faculty of Medicine, Alexandria University, explained that the field is undergoing a rapid shift toward precision medicine. Treatment selection is no longer based solely on the disease diagnosis; rather, understanding the tumor's biological characteristics and biomarkers has become a fundamental element in therapeutic decision-making. This underscores the importance of discussing topics such as measurable residual disease (MRD) and the role of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), as well as the opportunities these advancements offer for achieving deep, sustained tumor responses and understanding the role of the tumor microenvironment in disease progression and treatment response.

Dr. Elena Paryakh, a consultant hematologist and Head of the Hematology and Chemotherapy Department at a Moscow hospital, noted that the summit offers an opportunity to review the latest scientific advancements in treating hematologic malignancies, particularly lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and multiple myeloma. She emphasized that rapid developments in new therapies necessitate continuous updating of knowledge and discussions on selecting the right treatment for the right patient at the right time, in alignment with the latest global evidence and recommendations. She also underscored the importance of ongoing collaboration among experts and institutions to accelerate knowledge exchange in the treatment of blood cancers.

Dr. Mohamed Haitham, General Manager of AbbVie North Africa, emphasized the importance of the conference on hematology and hematologic malignancies. He highlighted AbbVie's commitment to supporting scientific dialogue regarding the future of cancer treatment, reflecting its ongoing dedication to cancer patients, and showcased the company's efforts to develop therapeutic solutions for both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. These efforts focus on scientific innovation, evidence-based practices, the delivery of exceptional medical care, and to elevate healthcare standards to improve patient health outcomes.

Dr. Alaa Fadhil Alwaan, Head of the Iraqi Society of Hematology and consultant hematologist at the National Center of Hematology, Iraq, also emphasized the importance of the conference, highlighting the scientific community's commitment to supporting scientific dialogue regarding the future of cancer treatment and the development of therapeutic solutions for both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

The second edition of ELEVATE was held under the auspices of the Egyptian Cancer Society. The conference brought together leading oncology experts and consultants from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Russia, and other countries to exchange expertise on the latest approaches to ovarian cancer diagnosis and treatment. Discussions focused on advancing integrated care, improving diagnostics and therapeutic outcomes, and preserving patients' physical, psychological and social well-being. The scientific agenda addressed precision medicine, tumor resistance, interdisciplinary collaboration, digital technologies and the use of artificial intelligence in clinical practice.

Dr. Hisham El-Ghazaly, Professor of Medical Oncology at Ain Shams University and President of the Egyptian Cancer Society, stated that the conference represents a significant opportunity to align perspectives and exchange expertise among ovarian cancer specialists, particularly given the rapid advancements in the field. True progress in patient care goes beyond merely extending survival; it encompasses striking a balance between treatment efficacy and the preservation of the patient's physical, psychological, and social well-being, tailored to her individual needs.

Dr. Nashima Al-Mutairi, Assistant Professor and Consultant in Gynecologic Oncology, highlighted the importance of addressing tumor resistance and applying precision medicine to help inform treatment strategies tailored to each case.“Understanding the mechanisms of tumor resistance and identifying the biological and molecular characteristics of tumors are essential to supporting a shift toward more personalized care,” she said.

Dr. Nikita Saveolov, President of the Moscow Regional Society of Oncopathologists and Oncogenetics, welcomed the participation of this distinguished group of specialists. She noted that the ovarian cancer treatment landscape is undergoing a significant transformation driven by advancements in precision medicine, digital technologies, and artificial intelligence, and that maximizing their benefits requires ongoing scientific dialogue so that innovations are translated into clinical practices that improve the patient journey and treatment outcomes.

Dr. Hassan Jaafar, Consultant Oncologist and Medical Director of Burjeel Cancer Institute in the UAE, said that empowering specialists through knowledge exchange, while leveraging advances in precision medicine and scientific innovation, can help strengthen integrated, patient-centric care and address areas of unmet need.

The conference concluded with an in-depth discussion of artificial intelligence use cases across the ovarian cancer care pathway, from diagnosis through treatment. The session examined how digital technologies and AI may support physicians by helping analyze medical data and inform treatment decisions. Speakers emphasized that these technologies are intended to complement-not replace-clinical expertise and medical judgment.

A shared commitment to scientific exchangeMr. Mete Husemoglu, AbbVie's Regional Vice President for the Middle East, Africa, and Russia, welcomed the excellent organization of both events. He noted that such forums serve as vital scientific platforms enabling specialists to exchange expertise, discuss the latest scientific and clinical developments, and review key global recommendations and guidelines. This supports efforts to keep up with rapid advancements in diagnostic and treatment methods and contributes to delivering more precise, specialized patient care. He further emphasized AbbVie's ongoing commitment to addressing unmet medical needs and collaborating with the medical community to deliver innovative solutions that make a tangible difference in patients' lives.“Conferences such as the MASH and ELEVATE create important opportunities for scientific exchange, discussion and collaboration,” he said.“By bringing together clinical, pathological and patient-specific insights, specialists can work toward more tailored and precise treatment decisions and help translate clinical research into medical practice.”