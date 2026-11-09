YSRCP Leader Sudhakar Babu Hits Out At TDP Over Lella Appi Reddy Case
Sudhakar Babu Targets TDP Over MLC Arrest
YSRCP SC Cell State President and former MLA Sudhakar Babu on Monday accused the TDP of spreading false claims against senior YSRCP leader and MLC Lella Appi Reddy following his arrest, alleging that he was being targeted for questioning the ballot box incident.
Dispute Over Ballot Box Incident
Sudhakar Babu said a polling officer had admitted that getting off the bus with a ballot box was a mistake. He questioned why Appi Reddy was being portrayed as a criminal for raising concerns over the incident. He said the officer's video statement was evidence and challenged TDP leaders to prove it false. He also questioned why a ballot box containing votes was taken onto the road without police protection.
Dismissing claims that the polling officer had changed buses due to a lack of space, Sudhakar Babu said the explanation raised further questions. He demanded a full inquiry into the incident and an explanation from the Election Commission. He further alleged that filing cases against Appi Reddy for questioning why the officer got off the bus and seeking fairness for his party's candidate was unjust.
Allegations Against Government and Future Stance
Citing election affidavits and an ADR report, Sudhakar Babu claimed that 22 of the 23 ministers had declared criminal cases against themselves, while 13 faced serious cases. He challenged TDP leaders to respond to these allegations instead of targeting Appi Reddy.
Referring to alleged attacks on Dalits in Prakasam district and obstruction of polling agents, Sudhakar Babu said the government must answer questions concerning election irregularities. He said the YSRCP would continue to defend voters' rights and democracy.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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