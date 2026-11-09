Delhi Govt To Establish New Medical College At GGSGH In West Delhi

New Medical College Planned for West Delhi

West Delhi is set to witness a major boost in healthcare and medical education, with the Delhi Government moving ahead with plans to establish a new medical college at Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital (GGSGH) in Raghubir Nagar. The proposed medical college will offer 150 MBBS seats and 40 postgraduate seats, strengthening medical education while improving access to quality healthcare services in the region.

Infrastructure Expansion Details

The medical college will be developed across the hospital's existing 13-acre campus in accordance with National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines. The larger healthcare expansion will create a 1,322-bed medical complex, comprising an 850-bed General Hospital and a 472-bed Maternal and Child Hospital. The new General Hospital is being developed on approximately eight acres in Raghubir Nagar. Once completed, the expanded healthcare infrastructure is expected to significantly improve access to specialised treatment, emergency care and critical medical facilities.

Expected Impact on Local Residents

The initiative is expected to benefit nearly 10 lakh residents of West Delhi, many of whom depend on Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital for essential healthcare services. Speaking about the development, Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government is committed to strengthening medical education while ensuring affordable and quality healthcare for the people of Delhi. He further stated that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the initiative reflects the government's commitment to expanding healthcare infrastructure and addressing the growing medical needs of the city's population.

The Health Minister also highlighted that the proposed medical college, along with the expanded hospital facilities, would contribute towards building a stronger and more accessible healthcare system in the coming years. With the proposed expansion, West Delhi is poised to gain improved healthcare infrastructure, increased medical education opportunities and better access to essential and specialised medical services.

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