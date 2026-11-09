TRON Network Integrates With Backpack Wallet, Expanding Access To Its Multichain Ecosystem

GENEVA, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), today announced the integration of the TRON network with Backpack Wallet. The integration brings TRON's blockchain ecosystem directly to Backpack users, enabling them to send, receive, bridge, and manage TRON-based digital assets through Backpack's mobile app and browser extension, all while maintaining full self-custody.

Through the integration, Backpack users will be able to send, receive, and hold TRON-based digital assets, including USDT (TRC-20), directly within their wallet while maintaining full self-custody. Users will also be able to bridge assets between TRON and other supported blockchains, explore decentralized finance applications and dApps across the TRON ecosystem, including Sun.io, and manage their TRON assets alongside holdings from other supported networks within a single multichain wallet experience.

This integration follows the recent listing of TRX for spot trading and perpetual contracts on Backpack Exchange. The listings expanded market access to TRON's native utility token, allowing users in eligible jurisdictions to trade TRX through both spot and perpetual markets on Backpack's trading platform. Together, these developments establish a foundation for deeper ecosystem connectivity, bringing TRON's blockchain infrastructure and digital assets to Backpack users across both its wallet and exchange products.

The collaboration reinforces TRON's commitment to expanding global access to blockchain infrastructure, stablecoin payments, and decentralized finance, while advancing its mission to make digital assets more accessible worldwide.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Today, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $94 billion. As of November 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 412 million in total user accounts, more than 16 billion in total transactions, and over $27 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is“Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

TRONNetwork | TRONDA | X | YouTub | Telegra | Discord | Reddi | GitHu | Mediu | Foru

Media Contact

Yeweon Park

...ork

Disclaimer:This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at