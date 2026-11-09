Artificial Intelligence In Iot Market To Reach US$ 58.02 Billion By 2034 At 19.56% CAGR, Driven By Edge Computing And Real-Time Data Intelligence Exclusive Report By The Insight Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global, registering a, according to a new market study by

The global market is experiencing strong growth as enterprises increasingly integrate artificial intelligence capabilities into connected devices to enhance automation, operational efficiency, and real-time decision-making. The convergence of AI and IoT technologies enables organizations to process large volumes of data generated by connected assets, sensors, and devices, delivering actionable insights to improve performance. Rising deployment of intelligent devices, combined with advancements in machine learning algorithms and cloud-based analytics platforms, is expected to create substantial growth opportunities for market participants throughout the forecast period.

Rising Connected Device Data and Real-Time Decision-Making Drive Demand

Artificial Intelligence in IoT uses smart sensors, machine learning algorithms, computer vision, natural language processing, and other AI technologies to extract insights from operational data. While traditional IoT systems mainly focus on collecting and transferring information, AI-based IoT solutions can recognize patterns, identify anomalies, forecast malfunctions, and even take automated actions. This is becoming increasingly relevant for businesses that require greater visibility into their operations, less downtime, and more efficient use of resources.



The expanding deployment of connected machinery, smart meters, industrial cameras, vehicles, and building management systems is increasing the volume of data generated across industries and driving the Artificial Intelligence in IoT Market growth. Manufacturing companies can leverage an AI-based IoT solution to monitor machinery conditions and perform maintenance to prevent failures that disrupt manufacturing. Energy and utility companies can leverage information from smart meters and the grid to optimize energy efficiency. Likewise, transportation companies can utilize the analytics to optimize their fleets. These use cases have increased the demand for integrated platforms that provide solutions for connectivity, AI processing, cybersecurity, and enterprise management.

Edge Computing and 5G Integration Create New Market Opportunities

The rising adoption of edge computing and 5G connectivity technology presents growth opportunities in the Artificial Intelligence in IoT Market Forecast. The use of edge computing enables AI algorithms to process data on local devices, rather than sending data to remote cloud servers. Edge computing reduces latency and bandwidth usage, enabling rapid processing in scenarios where delay would affect the operational efficiency of applications such as industrial inspection, traffic management, connected mobility, and infrastructure monitoring.

In addition, the integration of edge computing and high-speed connectivity increases manufacturers' ability to automate industrial processes and build smart infrastructure. By analyzing data collected by the machines, the manufacturer can detect anomalies during the manufacturing process, while utilities can monitor their dispersed assets and address performance issues. Transportation companies also receive assistance in studying vehicle and traffic data through AI-powered connected systems. With the transformation of legacy infrastructures into modern ones, there is increasing demand for platforms that facilitate connectivity among edge devices, cloud-based analytics and models, and security mechanisms.

Machine Learning Segment Expected to Drive Future Market Growth

The Machine Learning segment is anticipated to register substantial growth in the Artificial Intelligence in IoT Market during the forecast period. Machine learning algorithms enable connected devices and IoT systems to analyze large volumes of real-time and historical data, identify patterns, and generate actionable insights without requiring extensive human intervention. The technology plays a critical role in transforming raw IoT data into valuable business intelligence, helping organizations optimize operations, improve efficiency, and support predictive decision-making across various industrial and commercial applications.

Industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, retail, and energy are increasingly deploying machine learning models to enhance predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, asset tracking, and process automation capabilities. These solutions enable organizations to continuously improve system performance by learning from device-generated data and adapting to changing operational conditions. In addition, advancements in deep learning, neural networks, and cloud-based machine learning platforms are expanding the capabilities of intelligent IoT ecosystems. As enterprises accelerate investments in automation and real-time analytics, the Machine Learning segment is expected to create significant growth opportunities for market participants throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Takeaways



Market Size, 2025: US$ 11.62 billion

Projected Market Size, 2034: US$ 58.02 billion

CAGR, 2026–2034: 19.56%

High-Growth Region: Asia Pacific

Key End User Industry: BFSI, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail, and Transportation and Mobility

Key Segmentation: Technology, Component, End User Industry, and Region Addressable Market: US$ 283.54 billion

Artificial Intelligence in IoT Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape comprises cloud service providers, semiconductor manufacturers, enterprise software companies, networking specialists, and AI technology vendors. Competition is shaped by processing performance, device interoperability, edge computing capabilities, cybersecurity, platform scalability, and integration with existing enterprise systems. Providers are developing solutions that connect AI models with device management, real-time analytics, and operational applications.

Key companies covered in the market analysis include Amazon.com, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce, Inc., and SAP SE. These companies participate in the broader AIoT ecosystem through cloud infrastructure, AI computing, connected device platforms, networking, data analytics, and enterprise applications.

As enterprises move beyond pilot projects, competition is increasingly focused on helping customers deploy AIoT across distributed operations. Solutions that support legacy equipment, multiple connectivity standards, edge inference, centralized governance, and secure data exchange are positioned to meet the needs of industrial and enterprise users.

Market Segmentation

The Artificial Intelligence in IoT Market is segmented as follows:

By Technology



Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Image Processing Speech Recognition

By Component



Software

Platform Services

By End-User Industry



BFSI

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Retail Transportation and Mobility

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South and Central America Middle East and Africa

The detailed regional analysis covers major countries including the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa.

Outlook for the Artificial Intelligence in IoT Market

The Artificial Intelligence in IoT Market outlook remains positive as organizations increasingly connect intelligent analytics with physical assets and operational processes. Demand for predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, industrial automation, smart infrastructure, and connected mobility is expected to support adoption across asset-intensive industries.

Future opportunities are likely to emerge from edge-native AI systems, connected energy infrastructure, autonomous monitoring, and managed AIoT services for enterprises operating legacy equipment. Providers that combine low-latency processing, secure device connectivity, model governance, and flexible deployment options can address the needs of organizations seeking measurable operational improvements.

With the market projected to reach US$ 58.02 billion by 2034, companies across cloud computing, semiconductors, networking, industrial automation, and enterprise software can benefit from monitoring evolving deployment requirements and regional investment patterns.

About the Artificial Intelligence in IoT Market Report

The Artificial Intelligence in IoT Market report from The Insight Partners provides an in-depth analysis of market size, growth trends, key drivers, emerging opportunities, regional developments, segmentation, and competitive dynamics.

The study covers historical market analysis for 2021–2024 and provides forecasts through 2034. The report is designed to support artificial intelligence solution providers, IoT platform developers, semiconductor and edge computing vendors, cloud service providers, connected device manufacturers, telecommunications companies, investors, and research organizations in evaluating market opportunities, understanding emerging AI-driven IoT applications, and developing growth strategies within the rapidly evolving intelligent connected ecosystem.

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