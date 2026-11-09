Trade Tokenized US Stocks On HTX. HTX Launches Tokenized US Stocks For Spot Trading, With Zero Fees To Kick Off The Trading Carnival

APIA, Samoa, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As traditional finance and blockchain become increasingly interconnected and barriers between asset classes break down, the ability to offer users one-stop access to both crypto and US stock trading is becoming an essential capability for trading platforms. On November 9, HTX officially launched spot trading for bStocks (tokenized US stocks and ETFs), with 20 popular assets, including NVDA, TSLA, GOOGL, MSTR, CRCL, and QQQ, available in USDT trading pairs. The launch also kicks off the tokenized US stocks trading carnival event, featuring zero trading fees on designated trading pairs and exciting rewards, including an iPhone Duo, bringing a new U.S. stock trading experience to users worldwide.

The campaign runs from November 9 to February 9, 2027. During the campaign, users who register and trade spot on the 20 designated tokenized U.S. stock and ETF pairs will have a chance to enjoy four rewards.

Details:

Reward 1: Enjoy Zero Trading Fees and Unlock Surprise Rewards

From 9:00 (UTC) on November 9 to 9:00 (UTC) on February 9, 2027, maker orders (limit orders) on designated trading pairs will enjoy zero trading fees. This zero-fee trading benefit lasts for 3 months, covering the year-end trading period and the new US earnings season beginning in January.

From 9:00 (UTC) on November 9 to 9:00 (UTC) on December 9, a trading challenge will run alongside the campaign. Users who reach a single-day trading volume of 10,000 USDT will receive a full rebate of the actual trading fees paid that day. Users who reach a cumulative trading volume of 500,000 USDT can share the 50,000 USDT prize pool. In addition, the top three users by cumulative trading volume, each with an individual trading volume of at least 5,000,000 USDT, will each receive a reward equivalent in value to an iPhone Duo 1TB.

Reward 2: Daily Lucky Draw - Win an iPhone 18 Pro Max

The lucky draw runs until February 9, 2027. Registered users earn one draw chance for every 200 USDT in daily spot trading volume of designated tokens, up to three chances per day. Every draw guarantees a prize, and the luckiest participant will take home the grand prize: an iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Reward 3: Invite Friends and Earn Up to 200 USDT

From November 9 to November 23, users who invite friends to register on HTX will have one valid referral for each invitee who completes at least 100 USDT in spot trading volume in the designated tokens. Rewards are unlocked in tiers based on the number of valid referrals, with each user eligible to receive up to 200 USDT in Spot Token Coupons.

Reward 4: Complete Limited-Time Tasks to Claim Asset Boost Rewards

From November 9 to November 23, users who complete the limited-time TradFi tasks in the Rewards Hub will unlock gift packs at different tiers based on their cumulative trading volume, with rewards worth up to 200 USDT per person. New users who make their first trade of a designated token with a value of more than 20 USDT can also enter a lucky draw for an airdrop worth up to 50 USDT.

From Futures to Spot: HTX Accelerates Its TradFi Expansion

Since early 2026, HTX has been expanding its TradFi offering, starting with futures trading, while continuously improving the trading experience and liquidity and broadening its asset coverage. According to platform data, by the end of October, the platform's stock futures had expanded to 307 instruments, with cumulative trading volume exceeding $7.5 billion. The launch of bStocks (tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs) further strengthens HTX's product lineup, enabling the platform to meet the diverse needs of more users, including trading and holding US stocks and diversifying their asset portfolios. Looking ahead, HTX will continue expanding its range of tokenized U.S. stocks and other TradFi assets, building bridges between crypto and traditional financial markets and moving closer to its vision of "Achieve Financial Freedom for 8 Billion People on Earth".

Note: The above content is not an investment advice and does not constitute any offer or solicitation to offer or recommendation of any investment product. For full campaign terms and conditions, please refer to HTX's official announcement.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

Guided by its vision to“Achieve Financial Freedom for 8 Billion People Worldwide,” HTX works to make the digital asset space more accessible to a broader audience. The platform continues to develop its products and services in response to user needs and an evolving industry landscape.

To learn more about HTX, please visit or HTX Square, and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord. For further inquiries, please contact....

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