Hyorc Advances Commercial Waste-To-Syngas Project In India Following Government Approval

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Initial 10 TPD facility targets approximately $562,000 in annual revenue, with potential for significant expansion

HOUSTON, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) announced that Tamil Nadu's District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) approved HyOrc India's project report for a proposed 10 TPD waste-to-syngas facility in Kanyakumari District and identified land for implementation, advancing plans for industrial syngas sales under a proposed long-term public-private partnership.

Project Highlights



Government-approved project report and identified 2,023 m2 site

Initial capacity: 10 TPD RDF processing and projected 10 tonnes/day of hydrogen-rich syngas

Estimated annual revenue of $562,000 and operating contribution of $211,000 at planned capacity Proposed minimum 10-year public-private partnership, with expansion opportunities

The approval follows a September 2 inspection of HyOrc India's Pothayadi facility, where government officials reviewed its RDF-to-energy technology.

In its November 5 letter, the DRDA identified land near the Melasankarankuzhi waste collection centre and authorised progression to a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) within two weeks.

The approved plan provides for low-cost land and RDF supply, with syngas sales to local industry. Management anticipates free RDF, subject to final agreements.

At an indicative selling price of approximately $170 per tonne and operating costs of $106 per tonne, including production, compression and onsite storage, the facility targets a 37.5% operating contribution margin before financing, depreciation, taxes and other excluded expenses. Annual estimates assume 330 operating days.

HyOrc intends to use debt financing supported by customer orders. Management anticipates additional land availability for future expansion and potential methanol production.

"Government approval and site identification bring us closer to commercial operations," said Reginald Fubara, CEO of HyOrc Corporation. "With low-cost land, anticipated free RDF and demand for hydrogen-rich syngas, we see recurring revenue potential. Our next steps are the government MOU, engineering, permitting and deployment, with significant opportunity to expand across India."

About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) develops modular waste-to-fuel and advanced power generation technologies.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Projected production, revenue, margins, financing, expansion and commercial operations are forward-looking estimates, not guarantees. There is no assurance the proposed MOU will be executed or the project proceed. Results depend on financing, customers, regulatory approvals and operational performance. HyOrc undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.