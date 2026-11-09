PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE INVESTOR ALERT: Julie & Holleman Investigates Proposed Sale Of PAG To Company's Controlling Stockholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julie & Holleman LLP, a New York law firm dedicated to stockholder representation, is investigating the proposed sale of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) for $212 per share to a group comprising the company's largest and controlling stockholders.

Penske Corporation, Mitsui, and their affiliates already own nearly three-fourths of Penske Automotive's outstanding shares. The transaction would permit these existing controlling stockholders to acquire the remaining public shares and take the company private.

Julie & Holleman is examining whether the transaction provides fair value to unaffiliated shareholders and whether potential conflicts affected the negotiation and approval process.

Penske Automotive stockholders interested in discussing the transaction may contact partner Scott Holleman at (929) 415-1020 or..., or visit . Consultations are confidential, free, and without obligation.

FIRM INFORMATION

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have secured hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. For more information about the firm, please visit . This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Julie & Holleman LLP

W. Scott Holleman, Esq.

157 East 86th Street

4th Floor

New York, NY 10028

(929) 415-1020

