The MUHC Foundation's Second Annual Breakthrough Run Raises $289,676 To Advance Research And Patient Care

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 43 teams and more than 325 runners unite around causes close to their hearts at the Montreal Marathon

MONTREAL, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patients, families, health care professionals, and community supporters came together at the Marathon Beneva de Montréal on October 10 and 11, 2026, raising $289,676 through the MUHC Foundation's second annual Breakthrough Run.

With 43 teams and more than 325 dedicated runners, participation grew substantially from last year, highlighting the real momentum to move health care forward at the MUHC and beyond. Participants supported causes close to their hearts, including cancer research, cardiovascular care, nursing, women's health, and respiratory care.

Among the runners were MUHC Foundation staff, including President and CEO Marie-Hélène Laramée, who took on the 21K with her two daughters.

“Running alongside my daughters made it especially meaningful,” says Laramée.“Every participant had a reason to be there-a loved one, a care team, a cause they believe in. Each dollar raised makes a meaningful difference in people's lives, and we are so grateful to everyone who came out to support us. It's all made possible by our generous community and we are immensely grateful.”

-Marie-Hélène Laramée, President and CEO of the MUHC Foundation

The Critical Illness Recovery Centre (CIRC) team, led by team captain and CIRC head Dr. David Hornstein, was the Breakthrough Run's top fundraising team, raising $30,015 for the Centre. Former patients and members of the CIRC care team participated together to support recovery after critical illness.

“To see former patients and our care team come together at the Breakthrough Run was incredibly moving. For people who have faced critical illness, taking part can be a powerful milestone in their recovery. To share that moment and rally together to help other patients rebuild their lives made the weekend unforgettable. Thank you to the MUHC Foundation and to everyone who supported the Breakthrough Run.”

-Dr. David Hornstein, Director, The Critical Illness Recovery Centre (CIRC)

Gabriel Thibert, a Montreal firefighter and father of two living with glioblastoma, was the top individual fundraiser of the entire marathon, raising funds for glioblastoma research at the MUHC. Dozens of his fellow firefighters rallied around him, taking part in the Breakthrough Run as part of La grande famille des pompiers de Montréal. They raised a remarkable $23,724.

“Seeing so many of my fellow firefighters support me and this cause meant more than I can say. Since my diagnosis, I've seen firsthand how much hope research can give to people facing glioblastoma and their families. I'm incredibly grateful to everyone who ran, donated and helped us raise funds for research that could lead to better options for people facing this disease.”

-Gabriel Thibert, Breakthrough Run Fundraiser and Montreal Firefighter

When someone you love is facing an illness, you want to find a way to help. The Breakthrough Run gives patients and families a chance to do just that: to rally their communities around a cause that has touched their lives and help make a difference for others.

Audrey Frédérique Lavoie found that opportunity in running. Inspired by her mother, Annie, who is living with lung cancer, Audrey championed Annie's Lung Cancer Team and raised $ 10,552 for equipment at the Montreal Chest Institute, turning something she loves into a powerful show of support for her mother and other families facing lung cancer.

"I ran for my mother and for everyone facing lung cancer. When a loved one is living with cancer, you understand how much research, innovation, and - especially - quality care matter. Bringing our team together for the Breakthrough Run was a way to turn that appreciation for life and my love into meaningful action. I'm so grateful to everyone who supported us and helped bring more hope to patients and those closest to them.”

-Audrey Frédérique Lavoie, Annie's Lung Cancer Team Captain

Across the MUHC, the impact of the Breakthrough Run was palpable. Hundreds of runners hit the starting line for programs, research and care that had touched their lives, standing alongside patients and their loved ones, as well as the many healthcare workers who care for our community every day.

For Dr. Lucie Opatrny, President and Executive Director of the MUHC, seeing so many people rally around the hospital was a strong reminder of what the MUHC community can accomplish together.

“This event is powerful. Behind every runner and team is a story: a patient being honoured, a loved one being supported, a care team being thanked or empowered, and a future being built a step at a time. Knowing that our patients, families, healthcare teams and community have rallied around these stories with such generosity is truly inspiring. A heartfelt thank you to everyone for helping the MUHC accelerate research and innovation that will transform care and give more patients the hope and care they deserve.”

-Dr. Lucie Opatrny, President and Executive Director of the MUHC

The MUHC Foundation gives a special thanks to Heritage MD, Kite Pharma, MD Management, and Productions Klone for sponsoring the event, along with every participant and donor who helped make the Breakthrough Run so meaningful. To learn more about the MUHC Foundation:

About the McGill University Health Centre Foundation

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation is committed to supporting excellence in patient care, groundbreaking research, and world-class teaching at Quebec's top research hospital. With a goal to drive innovation in health care, we raise funds to accelerate discovery, advance patient care, and uncover tomorrow's breakthroughs. Our focus is on tackling humanity's most pressing health challenges, such as ending cancer as a life-threatening disease, revolutionizing cardiac care, countering antibiotic resistance, training the next generation of health care innovators and closing the gap in women's health research. Together, we are building momentum that is shaping the future of health care in Quebec.

Tarah Schwartz

Vice-President, Communications, Marketing & Engagement

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

...

Vanessa Angell

Communications Officer

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at