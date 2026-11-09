MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The fragrance API and MCP server need no key or sign-up, and scored 39 of 40, median 232 ms, in a 40-question benchmark of free perfume MCP servers on 20 October 2026

DORTMUND, Germany, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10ML, the Dortmund-based perfume retailer, has launched a free perfume API and a perfume MCP server (Model Context Protocol), both built on the 10ML Fragrance Index, the company said. The fragrance API answers plain REST requests, and AI assistants that support MCP, including Claude, ChatGPT and Cursor, can connect to the server. Neither needs an API key, sign-up or account. The server is at , with setup instructions at and the API documentation at .

The 10ML Fragrance Index, curated by 10ML's fragrance editors, covers more than 6,000 perfumes, each with a note pyramid (top, heart and base), accords, fragrance family, seasons and occasions, along with explanations of 285 notes. The MCP server runs at /mcp and offers 15 read-only tools. The REST API runs at /api/v1 and is described in an OpenAPI 3.1 file, with the same answers as the MCP server. Answers link to guide and note pages on 10ml.com in ten languages: English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Romanian, Greek, Hungarian, Czech and Polish. The server is listed in the official MCP Registry, as com.10ml/perfume-finder and in Claude's connectors directory.

“Perfume questions come from people, scripts and assistants alike. We want the 10ML Fragrance Index to answer all three without a key or an account,” the 10ML team said.

10ML has also published a benchmark of free perfume MCP servers that answer without an API key at s-compared. The 10ML Fragrance Index's result in that 40-question benchmark, 20 October 2026: 39 of 40, median 232 ms, with every question answered in one call. The other servers scored were ScentVerdict (36 of 40, median 698 milliseconds), Parfum Bible (33, 3.1 seconds), Perfume Picks (32, with its rate limit respected) and Parfica (7). Four further servers, ScentRev, Noteboxd, Fragella and Fraganty, require a key or sign-in and could not be scored. The benchmark page also sets out where 10ML is behind, including breadth of index, and where its results are limited.

“A benchmark is only useful if anyone can check it. We published the questions, the method and the results, including the places where other servers are ahead of us,” the 10ML team said.

For developers who prefer a local install, the MCP server is also published as the perfume-mcp package and a REST client as the perfume-api package, on npm ( and ) and on PyPI ( and ). The index can also be tried in a Hugging Face Space at .

About 10ML

Dortmund-based perfume retailer 10ML sells original perfumes from more than 100 houses in 3ml, 10ml and 30ml travel atomisers, filled from the original bottles. Its shop runs in 10 languages and delivers to every EU country except Ireland, and 10ML has opened an AI perfume decanting pop-up in Dortmund. 10ML was set up in 2025. 10ML says it has more than 100,000 customers and an annual revenue run rate (ARR) of more than €10 million. 10ML buys from authorized EU distributors and directly from the brands, and decants every perfume itself. 10ML says it has committed €35 million over three years to AI, technology, inventory and expansion. Learn more at .

Media contact

10ML Team

Robert-Schuman-Straße 5, 44263 Dortmund, Germany

+1 (646) 567-2621

contact@10ml.com

CONTACT: Media contact 10ML Team Robert-Schuman-Straße 5, 44263 Dortmund, Germany +1 (646) 567-2621 contact@10ml.com