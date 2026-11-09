Onemednet Partners To Combine First-Party Multimodal Clinical Data With Comprehensive Patient-Journey AI Analytics, Expanding Commercial Reach Through 13Th Channel Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement enables an AI-powered healthcare intelligence company to re-sell OneMedNet's first-party, direct-from-source multimodal Real-World Data in combination with its own longitudinal patient-journey assets, which include broad claims, pharmacy, and encounter coverage

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) (“OneMedNet,” the“Company,”“we,”“us” or“our”), a leading provider of First-Party (Direct-from-Source) regulatory decision-grade, AI-driven Real-World Data (RWD), today announced its 13th channel partner agreement. Under the agreement, an AI-powered healthcare intelligence company will re-sell OneMedNet's U.S.-sourced, de-identified multimodal clinical data in combination with its own comprehensive real-world patient journey assets. As part of the Company's channel strategy, this is OneMedNet's third AI-focused channel partner.

This partnership continues the Company's deliberate strategy of extending commercial reach through established distribution partners in AI and pharmaceutical research while retaining direct control of data sourcing, curation, and de-identification. The agreement follows recent channel agreements, including our partnership with a global provider of pharmaceutical intelligence and data solutions and another with Mediplexus for distribution into Korea and the broader Asia Pacific region.

This new collaboration is designed to give foundational AI and other customers a more complete view of the patient journey by pairing OneMedNet's first-party, direct-from-source multimodal clinical data spanning longitudinal clinical records including physician notes, labs, imaging, and reports, from a live network of more than 2,300 healthcare partner sites with the partner's broad coverage of claims, pharmacy, encounters, and related administrative data across hundreds of millions of U.S. patient journeys. The combined offering is intended to support use cases healthcare AI model training, clinical development, real-world evidence generation, market access, health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) that benefit from both administrative breadth and clinical depth. The partnership is already delivering commercial momentum, adding approximately 25% to OneMedNet's sales funnel.

OneMedNet's iRWDTM network currently encompasses more than 90 million patient journeys and 270 million studies. Data is sourced directly from healthcare providers rather than intermediaries or secondary markets and is de-identified at the source to regulatory-grade standards.

“Our channel partners continue to choose OneMedNet because the data comes straight from the source,” said Aaron Green, President & CEO of OneMedNet.“First-party, direct-from-source multimodal data gives partners the clinical depth and provenance their customers need. Combining that with a leading platform's broad patient-journey coverage creates a differentiated offering that neither dataset can deliver alone.”

Partnership Highlights



Already delivering commercial momentum: adding approximately 25% to OneMedNet's sales funnel.

Complementary data, not just distribution: The partner's broad claims, pharmacy, and encounter coverage is paired with OneMedNet's first-party clinical depth full-fidelity multimodal records, including imaging, sourced directly from providers.

Third AI-focused channel partner: The agreement is OneMedNet's 13th channel partnership overall and its third with an AI-focused partner, extending the Company's established distribution strategy.

Control retained: OneMedNet retains direct control of data sourcing, curation, and de-identification, with data de-identified at the source to regulatory-grade standards. Broad use cases: The combined offering supports healthcare AI model training, clinical development, real-world evidence generation, market access, and HEOR.

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet Corporation is revolutionizing Real-World Data (RWD) through its iRWDTM platform, delivering regulatory decision-grade, AI-ready datasets that include de-identified medical imaging alongside comprehensive clinical records. With a network spanning more than 2,300 sites and encompassing over 90 million patient journeys and 270 million studies, OneMedNet serves life sciences companies, medical device manufacturers, AI developers, and other innovators seeking high-quality, compliant healthcare data. The Company's platform supports applications ranging from drug development and regulatory submissions to foundational AI model training.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the benefits and expected scope of the channel partner agreement, our distribution strategy, and statements generally about our products, plans and strategies.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; the timing of customer acceptance and data delivery; and the other risks described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

OneMedNet Contacts:

Michael Wong, VP Marketing

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SOURCE: ONEMEDNET CORPORATION