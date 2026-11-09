OSS Awarded $2.75 Million Contract By U.S. Army To Develop Next-Generation Compute Appliance For Tactical Ground Vehicles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strengthens OSS's role in developing the U.S. Army's next-generationtactical ground vehicle compute architecture

Advanced compute system designed to support operational C5ISR integration and distribution

Development award may provide opportunities for future production programs across multiple U.S. Army and allied vehicle platforms

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced it has been awarded a $2.75 million contract by the U.S. Army to develop a next-generation compute appliance for tactical ground vehicles. This award reflects OSS's multi-year efforts to integrate high-performance technology into the compute architecture of the Army's tactical ground vehicles. OSS currently anticipates delivering working systems to the Army during the second half of 2027.

Under the contract, OSS's engineering team will work with the Army to develop a Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) aligned compute system in support of the U.S. Army's near-term ground vehicle program office requirements.

The latest award builds upon OSS's ongoing work with the Army in developing its next-generation tactical ground vehicle compute architecture. It also extends OSS's rugged AI compute technology into new mission critical defense applications, an increasingly critical priority for the U.S. Department of War. OSS believes the SOSA-aligned architecture may support potential applications across multiple U.S. Army and allied military vehicle platforms.

“We are pleased to continue supporting the Army as it brings high-performance technology into the compute architecture of its tactical ground vehicles,” said Mike Knowles, President and CEO of OSS.“We believe this award reflects the strength of our rugged compute and sensor processing platforms and our ability to address the Army's evolving requirements. Our experience across multiple defense and commercial programs demonstrates the potential for initial development awards to lead to meaningful production opportunities. We believe our early involvement in this program positions OSS to compete for follow-on orders as the program matures. It also furthers our strategy of taking our Enterprise Class compute deeper into next-generation defense programs.”

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the overall AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As one of the fastest growing segments of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to . You can also follow OSS on X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "aim," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "suggest," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements the anticipated development, performance, capabilities and delivery timing of OSS's next-generation compute appliance for U.S. Army tactical ground vehicles; the ability of OSS's technology to satisfy applicable customer, technical and performance requirements,; the potential for follow-on development and production contracts, recurring revenue opportunities and broader adoption of OSS's technology across multiple U.S. Army and allied military vehicle platforms; and the Company's ability to capitalize on these and other opportunities within the defense market. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to a variety of factors, including potential development or delivery delays, technical and performance challenges, changes in defense program requirements, funding or procurement priorities, and uncertainty regarding future production awards, as well as other risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

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One Stop Systems, Inc.

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