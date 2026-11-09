The Fur Flies Again: Global Cutest Pets Showdown Returns For Round Two!

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From Parliament Hill to Capitol Hill to the Brussels Bubble, the international battle for the title of World's Cutest Pet in political circles is back!

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The paws are out, the stakes are high, and international bragging rights are on the line! The Global Cutest Pets Showdown is back for its second year, bringing together some of the world's most adorable political pets in a friendly competition to crown the World's Cutest Pet.

Voting opens today, and animal lovers around the world are encouraged to rally behind their favourite finalists. The competition closes Dec. 2, with the winner announced on Dec. 9 to celebrate the International Day of Veterinary Medicine.

The annual showdown brings together the winners of three popular contests - Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill (Canada), Cutest Pets on Capitol Hill (United States), and Best Buddies in the Brussels Bubble (Europe) - for the ultimate international competition. The contest offers a lighthearted opportunity to celebrate the important role pets play in our lives and the critical work of the animal health industry in keeping them healthy.

Canada may have taken home the crown in 2025, thanks to the irresistible charm of Louis, but a new year means a new chance at global glory. Will Canada defend its title? Will the United States claim the crown? Or will Europe emerge victorious? One thing is certain: the competition promises to be fur-ocious!

“Last year's competition proved that a little friendly rivalry can go a long way in bringing people together,” said Dr. Catherine Filejski, President and CEO of the Canadian Animal Health Institute.“We're thrilled to join our international partners for another year of celebrating the animals that enrich our lives. The competition may be friendly, but after bringing home the crown last year, Canada isn't planning to give it up without a fight!”

“Canada took home the crown last year, but Team USA is ready to give our neighbors some adorable competition,” said Dr. Marie Bucko, chief operating officer and interim CEO of the Animal Health Institute.“Our pets have mastered the art of winning hearts across party lines - now they're taking that charm across borders. Keeping pets healthy means more years of companionship - and that's something we can all rally around. May the cutest pet win - preferably one with a U.S. ZIP code!”

“Europe knows a thing or two about friendly competition, and Team Europe is ready to bring its best four-legged contenders to the international stage,” said Roxane Feller, Director General of AnimalhealthEurope.“Beyond the battle to be the global cutest pet, this is a celebration of something we all agree on: the special place pets have in our lives, and the importance of helping them to live a healthy and happy life. Canada, enjoy the crown while you can. Team Europe is coming for it!”

To cast your vote and learn more about the competition, visit:

About the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI)

Established in 1968, CAHI is the trusted, science-based voice of the Canadian animal health industry. Our members provide Canada's veterinarians and animal owners with the veterinary medicines and tools necessary to maintain the health of our pets and food animal population. Healthier animals for a healthier Canada.

About the Animal Health Institute (AHI)

The Animal Health Institute (AHI) represents companies in the U.S. that make products to keep animals healthy, including drugs, vaccines, feed additives and diagnostics. Our members develop and make products that help pets live longer, healthier lives and contribute to safe food by keeping food animals healthy.

About AnimalhealthEurope

AnimalhealthEurope represents manufacturers of animal medicines, vaccines, and other health products across Europe, promoting a sustainable and responsible approach to animal health and welfare. Membership includes 14 of Europe's leading manufacturers of animal medicines and 16 national associations in 20 countries.

Media Contact:

Eleanor Hawthorn

Communications Manager

Canadian Animal Health Institute

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Rachel Gantz

Vice President, Strategic Communications and Public Affairs

Animal Health Institute

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Clare Carlise

Communications Director

AnimalhealthEurope

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