SPYR, Inc. Issues Shareholder Update Following CEO Interview Highlighting Ledjr AI Growth Strategy And NASDAQ Ambitions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEO Tariq Siddiqi discusses Ledjr AI's dual-revenue model, industry-focused AI strategy, regulatory milestones and path toward Nasdaq eligibility following SPYR acquisition agreement.

DALLAS, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPYR, Inc. (OTC: SPYR) today highlighted key takeaways from a recent video interview with Tariq Siddiqi, Chief Executive Officer of Ledjr AI, who discussed the company's business model, growth strategy, and vision following the execution of a binding stock purchase agreement between SPYR and Certus Food LLC, operating as Ledjr AI.

During the interview, Siddiqi detailed how Ledjr AI combines traditional enterprise resource planning (ERP) software with advanced artificial intelligence to enable organizations to improve operational efficiency, automate financial processes, and gain real-time business intelligence.







Link to the Interview:

"Companies need faster access to better information," said Siddiqi. "Our AI-powered platform enables finance and operations teams to quickly understand what's happening across their business, automate key functions, and make more informed decisions. We believe we're bringing the next generation of ERP technology to the small and mid-sized business market."

Ledjr AI operates through two primary sources of revenue. The company provides end-to-end ERP software implementations enhanced with proprietary AI capabilities for organizations seeking modernized financial and operational systems. Additionally, its AI platform integrates with existing ERP systems, including platforms from providers such as SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, and Sage, allowing customers to improve workflows without replacing existing infrastructure.

Siddiqi noted that Ledjr AI's technology has been developed through more than 15 years of ERP implementation experience across multiple vertical industries, including manufacturing, hospitality, insurance, distribution, and food production. The company has expanded its capabilities with specialized industry modules and AI-powered tools addressing accounts payable automation, bank reconciliations, forecasting, procurement, and operational analytics.

Looking ahead to 2027, Siddiqi outlined a targeted go-to-market strategy centered on industry-specific branding and customer acquisition efforts.

"Our focus is on deep vertical expertise," Siddiqi explained during the interview. "We'll be expanding into dedicated industry channels that speak directly to the needs of food manufacturers, hospitality operators, insurance companies, and other core markets. Combined with strategic partnerships and digital marketing initiatives, we believe this creates a scalable growth platform."

As part of the company's strategic roadmap, Siddiqi reiterated management's priorities, including completing the audit process, advancing SEC registration efforts, pursuing corporate rebranding initiatives, and seeking a future Nasdaq uplisting.

"The ultimate goal is to build a world-class public technology company," Siddiqi said. "Our immediate focus is on completing the necessary regulatory milestones, executing our growth strategy, and driving long-term shareholder value."

About Ledjr AI

Ledjr AI is building the AI infrastructure layer for the enterprise accounting market. For more information, visit .

About SPYR, Inc.

SPYR, Inc. is a Nevada corporation quoted on OTC Markets under the symbol "SPYR."

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the audit of the Company's financial statements, the filing of a registration statement, the addition of independent directors, the change of the Company's name and trading symbol, potential exchange listing, and Ledjr's business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "expects" and similar expressions.

These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including: that the audit and registration statement may not be completed within the contemplated time frame or at all; that FINRA may not approve or may delay the name and symbol change; that Ledjr's platform may not achieve the customer adoption, market acceptance or growth its management anticipates; that Ledjr may face competition from larger providers of ERP and accounting software and AI tools; that additional funding may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; that securities remain subject to applicable former-shell-company resale restrictions under Rule 144(i); that exchange listing standards may not be met; and that legacy indebtedness and future financing may substantially dilute common stockholders. The super-voting preferred stock concentrates voting control in Ledjr even if Ledjr's common equity ownership is diluted.

The safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 is not available to the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Source: SPYR, Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

A video accompanying this announcement is available at