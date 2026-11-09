Tristan Harding Joins Beacon Trust As Managing Director, Head Of Relationship Management And Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accomplished Wealth Management Executive Brings More Than Two Decades of Experience in Business Development, Relationship Management and Strategic Growth

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Trust, a wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Bank, announced today that Tristan Harding has joined the company as Managing Director, Head of Relationship Management and Growth.









In this role, Mr. Harding will lead Beacon Trust's growth strategy, business development and relationship management efforts, with a focus on expanding its client base, deepening existing relationships and driving long-term, sustainable growth. Reporting to Anna Vitelli, Executive Vice President, Chief Wealth Officer of Provident Bank and President of Beacon Trust, he will be responsible for developing and executing strategies to increase assets under management, grow revenue, strengthen client retention and enhance the overall client experience. He will also work closely with Beacon Trust and Provident Bank leadership to identify new business opportunities, expand referral channels and deliver comprehensive wealth management solutions to clients.

"Tristan is an accomplished wealth management executive whose extensive experience in business development, relationship management and strategic growth makes him an outstanding addition to Beacon Trust," said Ms. Vitelli. "His proven ability to develop and execute growth strategies, build high-performing teams and strengthen client relationships will be instrumental as we continue to expand our wealth management business and enhance the comprehensive solutions we provide to our clients. Just as important, Tristan brings a collaborative, client-focused leadership approach that aligns closely with our commitment to delivering personalized advice, exceptional service and long-term value to the individuals, families and businesses we serve."

Mr. Harding brings more than two decades of wealth management, business development and relationship management experience, with extensive expertise in sales strategy, client relationship development, financial planning and organizational leadership.

Most recently, Mr. Harding served as Director of Sales Strategy and Execution for PNC Private Bank, where he led strategic sales initiatives, implemented innovative financial planning technologies and developed coaching and training programs designed to enhance relationship manager productivity, deepen client engagement and drive business growth.

Previously, Mr. Harding served as Business Development Director and Head of Client Risk Management for PNC Private Bank and Hawthorn Family Office, where he oversaw strategic initiatives supporting business development, sales execution and comprehensive wealth management solutions for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Earlier in his career, he held several leadership positions at PNC Wealth Management, including Relationship Manager and Wealth Planner and Insurance National Practice Group Leader. He began his financial services career with Northwestern Mutual.

Mr. Harding earned his Bachelor of Science in International Business and Management from Dickinson College. He also holds executive education certificates in Artificial Intelligence: Implications for Business Strategy from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and FinTech from Harvard University, along with FINRA Series 7 and 66 licenses.

About Provident Bank

Founded in Jersey City in 1839, Provident Bank is the oldest community-focused financial institution based in New Jersey and is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS). With assets of $25.85 billion as of September 30, 2026, Provident Bank offers a wide range of customized financial solutions for businesses and consumers with an exceptional customer experience delivered through its convenient network of more than 135 branches across New Jersey and parts of New York and Pennsylvania, via mobile and online banking, and from its customer contact center. The bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. To learn more about Provident Bank, go to or call our customer contact center at 800.448.7768.

About Beacon Trust

Based in Morristown, New Jersey, Beacon Trust is a full-service wealth management firm, which together with Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc., has approximately $4.5 billion in assets under administration and decades of proven success, superior solutions and exceptional client service. The firm focuses on helping its clients attain, preserve and expand their assets through customized wealth management planning. Beacon Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Bank which, in turn, is a subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $25.85 billion as of September 30, 2026.

Media Contact:

Keith Buscio

Director of Public Relations & Communications

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