Concierra Legal Earns 2027 Best Law Firms Recognition In Appellate Practice And Family Law During Founding Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founded by Michelle May O'Neil in March 2026, the Texas firm brings an appellate first focused perspective to legal representation and strategic counsel.

Frisco, TEXAS, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concierra Legal, founded by attorney Michelle May O'Neil in March 2026, has been recognized in the 2027 edition of Best Law Firms® – United States for Appellate Practice and Family Law. Announced publicly today, the recognition comes during the firm's founding year and encompasses two practice areas central to O'Neil's 34-year legal career.







Michelle May O'Neil, founder of Concierra Legal, which earned recognition in the 2027 edition of Best Law Firms® – United States for Appellate Practice and Family Law during its founding year.

The 2027 publication marks the 17th edition of Best Law Firms. Its evaluation process considers client feedback, peer recommendations, leadership interviews and the depth of a firm's practice.

“I founded Concierra Legal with a clear vision for how I wanted to practice and serve clients,” said O'Neil.“Receiving recognition in both Appellate Practice and Family Law during our founding year is a milestone I am proud of. It also gives me an opportunity to thank the clients and colleagues who have placed their trust in this firm.”

An Appellate First Focused Practice

Concierra Legal's appellate first focused approach considers how decisions made throughout a case affect the client's options at trial and on appeal. The firm provides appellate representation and strategic counsel, including consultation with trial lawyers on legal issues, preservation of error and development of the record.

“Appellate thinking begins while there is still an opportunity to shape the case,” O'Neil said.“The issues we identify, the arguments we present and the rulings we obtain determine what an appellate court can later review. That perspective should inform strategy from the beginning.”

The firm's work includes family law appeals, complex property and business ownership issues arising in divorce, marital-agreement strategy and consultation with trial counsel. Its approach brings legal analysis and long-term consequences into decisions made throughout a matter.

A New Firm Built on Decades of Experience

O'Neil is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and has been individually recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® in Appellate Practice and Family Law since 2016. Concierra Legal's inclusion in Best Law Firms represents a separate recognition of the firm.

“Building a new firm after decades in practice is an opportunity to be deliberate about the work you take on and the perspective you bring to it,” O'Neil said.“Concierra Legal reflects that intention. I am grateful to see the firm recognized in the two areas that have shaped so much of my professional life.”

Additional information about the 2027 edition and the evaluation process is available at BestLawFirms.com.

About Concierra Legal

Concierra Legal is a Texas law firm founded by Michelle May O'Neil in March 2026. The firm provides appellate representation and strategic legal counsel with an appellate first focused approach. Its work includes family law appeals, complex property and business ownership issues, marital-agreement strategy and consultation with trial counsel. For more information, visit ConcierraLegal.com.

About Michelle May O'Neil

Michelle May O'Neil is the founder of Concierra Legal and a Texas attorney with 34 years of trial and appellate experience. She is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and has been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America in Appellate Practice and Family Law since 2016. Her practice combines appellate advocacy with strategic counsel on complex legal issues.







Michelle May O'Neil brings 34 years of trial and appellate experience to Concierra Legal's appellate first focused approach to representation and strategic counsel.

Press Inquiries

Michelle May O'Neil

michelle [at] concierralegal.com

214-676-9051



5 Cowboys Way

Suite 300, MB #90

Frisco, Texas 75034