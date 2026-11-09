Enphase Energy Announces More Than 8 Million IQ Microinverters And Nearly 500 Mwh Of IQ Batteries Have Shipped From U.S. Manufacturing Facilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced it has shipped more than eight million IQMicroinverters and nearly 500 MWh of IQBatteries from U.S. contract manufacturing facilities.

Enphase began shipping IQ Microinverters from American manufacturing facilities in 2023. The U.S. lineup now includes the company's latest gallium nitride (GaN)-based products: IQ9NTM Microinverters for residential solar, and IQ9N-3PTM and IQ9S-3PTM Commercial Microinverters for 480 V three-phase commercial projects. Enphase also ships the IQ® Battery 10C from U.S. facilities, giving installers and third-party ownership (TPO) providers a domestically produced battery for solar-plus-storage projects.

Microinverters and batteries with SKUs identified by the“DOM” suffix are made with domestic content in U.S. manufacturing facilities and may help eligible projects qualify for domestic content bonus tax credits. Visit the Enphase website for more information about products that may be“FEOC compliant.” Customers should consult their legal and tax advisors to confirm eligibility.

“Every year, more of the Enphase products we install come off American production lines,” said Josh Boronzy, VP of field operations at PlugPV, an installer of Enphase products.“Our customers notice, and it's become one of the easiest parts of the sale.”

“U.S. manufacturing used to be a talking point in this industry, and Enphase made it real,” said Mike Houar, CEO of North State Solar Energy, an installer of Enphase products.“Eight million microinverters later, the quality Enphase is known for is still there.”

“When equipment is built here, we get shorter lead times, a steadier supply, and a partner we can count on,” said Sean Sullivan, managing partner at EMPWR Solar, an installer of Enphase products.“That's a big part of why we've built our business on Enphase.”

Enphase's U.S. manufacturing footprint now extends to AI data center power. The company has started building power modules for its IQ® Solid-State Transformer (IQ SST) in Arlington, Texas, and is using them to assemble and validate full-scale IQ SST racks. The 5.5 kW-rated power module is the building block of the IQ SST. Hundreds of modules work together in racks of up to 5 MW, forming a distributed solid-state transformer designed to convert medium-voltage AC directly to 800 VDC.

The power modules share a common form factor and manufacturing processes with Enphase's latest IQ Microinverters, giving the program a path to highly automated production as it advances toward commercialization. Enphase plans to assemble complete IQ SST racks in Texas, supporting a domestic, scalable supply chain for AI data center power infrastructure that is expected to meet applicable federal requirements. Watch a video of IQ SST power module production here.

“Eight million microinverters is enough to support hundreds of thousands of American homes and businesses,” said Ken Fong, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy.“The same U.S. manufacturing base that builds our IQ9 Microinverters and IQ Batteries is now building power modules for AI data centers. That's what American manufacturing at scale makes possible.”

Learn more about Enphase products and U.S. manufacturing on its website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company advancing intelligent power systems for homes, businesses, and next-generation AI data centers. The company designs semiconductor-based energy technologies spanning solar, batteries, EV charging, energy management, and virtual power plants, and is developing solid-state transformer technology to address the rapidly growing power demands of AI data centers. Based in Fremont, California, Enphase is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and has shipped approximately 90.8 million microinverters, with over 5.3 million Enphase-based systems deployed in more than 165 countries. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. For more information, visit .

©2026 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the“e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy's technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; the expected benefits of Enphase Energy's U.S. manufacturing operations, including shorter lead times and a more reliable supply; the qualification of certain Enphase products for domestic content requirements and related tax incentives; the ability to use Enphase Energy's existing manufacturing processes and infrastructure to support highly automated production of IQ SST power modules; Enphase Energy's plans to assemble complete IQ SST racks in the United States and scale production as the IQ SST program advances toward commercialization; and Enphase Energy's expectations that its U.S. manufacturing and supply chain for IQ SST will satisfy applicable federal requirements. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Such risks include, but are not limited to, market demand for Enphase Energy's solar, battery, and SST products; competitive developments; changes in tax credits, domestic content requirements, incentive programs, or other regulatory or compliance requirements; technological development, testing, validation, and commercialization risks; the ability to achieve anticipated performance, reliability, scalability, and manufacturing objectives; manufacturing and supply chain availability and costs; and other factors discussed in Enphase Energy's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

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