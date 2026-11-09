Four In Five Canadian Drivers See Winter Tires As Essential For Safer Driving Amid Unpredictable Weather: Survey

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Winter tires remain an important investment despite the rising cost of living; fewer relying on all-season tires

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four in five Canadian motorists (80 per cent) believe winter tires are more important than ever in the face of unpredictable winter weather, according to a new Abacus Data survey commissioned by the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada (TRAC, ).

As climate change continues to influence weather patterns, Canadian drivers are navigating increasingly variable and challenging driving conditions. Motorists are facing rapid swings in temperature, snowfall, freezing rain and other weather events. Among drivers who don't use winter tires, fewer now believe that all-season tires are good enough (64 per cent, down 11 points from 2025), and more are reducing their winter driving (35 per cent, up 11 points).

This season, four in five Canadian drivers (80 per cent) are equipping their vehicles with winter tires.

Most drivers (86 per cent) believe winter tires are an important investment despite the rising cost of living. Yet the study suggests that financial pressures are influencing purchasing decisions. Two in five drivers (38 per cent) now cite increased living costs as a factor for not buying them.

Drivers who use winter tires point to real-world safety benefits with four in five (83 per cent) saying the tires have saved them from a collision or loss of control. Protecting their families through enhanced traction, cornering, and stopping power in cold weather remains the main reason for purchasing winter tires (67 per cent).

“With winter weather becoming harder to predict across Canada, choosing the right tires for the winter season is an important part of preparing for the road ahead,” says Carol Hochu, president and CEO of TRAC.“Winter tires provide the traction and control drivers need in all winter conditions, whether they encounter cold, dry pavement, rain, snow, slush or ice. The fact that the vast majority of winter tire users say their tires have helped them avoid a collision or loss of control underscores their value as a safety investment, even as the cost of living continues to rise.”

Other reasons for investing in winter tires include lower insurance premiums (26 per cent), advice from family and friends (21 per cent), and advice from retailers (14 per cent), while two in five (42 per cent) cite winter tires being mandatory in their province.

“Winter tire use remains high across Canada. They represent an important measure that contributes to safer winter driving. We must continue to educate drivers about their benefits, particularly younger drivers, newcomers to Canada, and anyone with limited experience driving in winter conditions. Even as living costs climb, most Canadians are making winter tires a purchasing priority,” says Hochu.“Winter tires are a proven safety choice, giving Canadian drivers the confidence they need no matter the weather conditions.”

Regional findings:



Usage stands at 86 per cent of Atlantic Canadian drivers

Ontario's winter tire usage rate remains at 77 per cent

In Manitoba and Saskatchewan 74 per cent use winter tires

Winter tire usage in Alberta stands at 75 per cent In British Columbia 65 per cent of drivers now use winter tires



Rely on the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake Symbol (3PMSF)

With more tire choices than ever, motorists can find a product that matches both their driving needs and budget. TRAC recommends winter tire shoppers rely on the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake Symbol (3PMSF). This symbol verifies the tire meets or exceeds Transport Canada's minimum snow traction threshold.

Tire options for winter

Drivers have three choices for winter driving: all-season tires; all-season tires with the 3PMSF symbol, and dedicated winter tires designed exclusively for winter. Selecting the right tire can mean the difference between a surefooted winter motoring experience and a nervous drive. To learn more about winter tire options visit: /consumers/why-winter-tires.

Why dedicated winter tires are best

Driving on all-season tires in winter months results in longer stopping distances and compromised handling when temperatures fall below 7°C. All-season tires with 3PMSF offer moderately better traction than other all-season tires. However, they are designed for occasional, light-to-medium snowfalls and may not provide the grip needed for severe winter driving conditions common on Canadian roads.

Dedicated winter tires feature softer tread compounds that retain their elasticity even in extremely cold temperatures. They provide superior traction and significantly shorter stopping distances in all winter driving conditions from icy, slushy, and snow-covered roads to cold, dry pavement. Dedicated winter tires provide the highest level of performance in winter conditions and remain the safest choice for Canadian winter driving.

TRAC's winter tire cost calculator

Use TRAC's Winter Tire Cost Calculator to compare the costs of equipping a vehicle with a single set of tires (such as all-season/summer/all-season with 3PMSF) versus the choice of adding a second set of dedicated winter tires (either with or without extra rims/wheels).

Survey Methodology

Abacus Data conducted an online survey of 1,232 Canadian drivers between October 16-21, 2026, using an online panel of Canadians. A probability sample of this size yields a margin of error of +/- 2.79%, 19 times out of 20.

About the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada

The Tire and Rubber Association of Canada (TRAC) is the national trade association representing tire makers, rubber products manufacturers and importers as well as rubber recyclers and suppliers of goods and services related to the industry. TRAC is committed to educating drivers about proper tire care and maintenance. A key advocacy goal is to raise awareness about the safety and performance benefits of winter tires.

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Media contact:

Michelle Magee

Senior consultant, Xposure PR

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416.471.2336