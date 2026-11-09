Gabelli Releases Agenda For 8Th Annual Healthcare Symposium
|8:45 AM
| Opening Remarks & Welcome Address
|8:50 AM
| Cancer's Breakthrough Year: Can Care Keep Pace?
Moderated by Rebecca Stern, PhD, SVP, Gabelli Funds
Richard Barakat, MD, MBA (CBS '14), Physician-in-Chief & Executive Director, Northwell Cancer Institute
Alan Bash, MBA (CBS '99), President of CARVYKTI®, Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN)
Christophe Griolet, PharmD, MBA, VP & General Manager, US Commercial Organization, Kite, a Gilead Company (NASDAQ: GILD)
Mohit Manrao, MBA, SVP, Head of US Oncology, AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN)
|10:05 AM
| Drug Access in the Specialty and GLP-1 Era
Moderated by Daniel Barasa, MBA, Portfolio Manager, Gabelli Funds
Natalie Bedford, SVP, US Pharmaceutical Distribution Services, McKesson (NYSE: MCK)
Marko Blagojevic, PharmD, SVP, Pharmacy, Gravie (Private)
Leonard Glass, MD, FACE, SVP, Cardiometabolic Health, Global Medical Affairs, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY)
Andy Schmeltz, Chief Commercial Officer (Retired), CSL (ASX: CSL)
|11:20 AM
| Leveraging AI to Improve Care Delivery
Moderated by Carri Chan, PhD, Cain Brothers and Company Professor of Healthcare Management and Faculty Director, Columbia Business School
Anil Jain, MD, Chief Innovation Officer, Provider Digital Transformation, Innovaccer (Private)
Kevin Larsen, MD, SVP, Clinical Innovation, Optum (NYSE: UNH)
Dave Ross, Chief Technology Officer, Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC)
Paul Taheri, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, InnovAge (NASDAQ: INNV)
|12:20 PM
| Closing Remarks
All times are Eastern Time. Participants are subject to change.
Click here to register for the 8th Annual Healthcare Symposium or scan the QR code.
Contact
Patricio Salem
P: 914-921-5117
E: ...
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.
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