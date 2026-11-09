American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN) Announces Independent Third-Party Texatrontm Technology Review And Anticipated North Texas Ranch Facility Acquisition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent reviewer conducting on-site evaluation through November 10; Company anticipates final report before the end of November and Ranch Facility closing before Thanksgiving

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the“Company”), developer of the proprietary TexatronTM Fusion EngineTM, today announced two developments in the advancement of its fusion technology program and North Texas research and development infrastructure.

Independent Third-Party Technology Review Underway

American Fusion is currently undergoing an independent third-party technology review of its proprietary TexatronTM fusion energy platform. The independent reviewer is conducting an on-site evaluation at the Company's facilities, with the visit scheduled to continue through Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

The review represents an important step in the Company's ongoing efforts to obtain independent technical assessment of its fusion technology, engineering development and progress toward future testing and commercialization objectives.

Following completion of the on-site evaluation, the Company anticipates receiving the independent reviewer's final report before the end of November 2026, subject to completion of the review process. American Fusion intends to provide additional information regarding the findings and availability of the report once finalized.

The Company believes independent technical evaluation is an important component of establishing credibility with prospective institutional investors, strategic partners, engineering organizations and potential commercial customers.

“Having an independent third party conduct an on-site technology review is an important milestone for American Fusion,” said Brent Nelson, Chairman and CEO of American Fusion.“We welcome independent scrutiny of our TexatronTM technology and our engineering program. Our objective is to demonstrate our progress through a disciplined process of technical evaluation, testing and independent assessment. We look forward to receiving the reviewer's final report later this month.”

The review remains in progress, and its conclusions will not be known until the independent reviewer completes the assessment and issues its report. The review should not be interpreted as certification of commercial performance or validation of any particular technical claim.

Anticipated Closing of North Texas Ranch Facility Before Thanksgiving

American Fusion also announced that it expects to complete the acquisition of its planned Ranch Facility in North Texas before Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2026, subject to completion of customary closing requirements.

The Ranch Facility is intended to become a key component of the Company's long-term North Texas operations, providing a dedicated location for the continued development of the TexatronTM technology and the expansion of its engineering, research, testing and assembly capabilities.

The planned facility is expected to support the Company's strategy of establishing a permanent operational campus capable of accommodating future technology development and testing infrastructure as the engineering program advances.

“Closing on our Ranch Facility will represent another important step in building the permanent foundation for American Fusion,” Nelson continued.“Our vision is to establish a dedicated North Texas campus where our engineering teams can develop, assemble, evaluate and ultimately demonstrate our fusion energy systems. We believe that having a permanent facility is essential to supporting a serious, long-term technology development and commercialization program.”

The Company anticipates providing shareholders with additional information regarding the property acquisition, facility development plans and future operational milestones following the closing.

Advancing the TexatronTM Development Program

The independent technology review and anticipated Ranch Facility acquisition represent complementary elements of American Fusion's development strategy. The Company continues to pursue independent technical assessment of its TexatronTM platform while establishing the physical infrastructure intended to support expanded research, engineering and testing activities.

“November is shaping up to be an important month for American Fusion,” Nelson concluded.“We are focused on measurable technical progress, independent evaluation and establishing the facilities necessary to execute our long-term business plan. We believe these developments are important steps in positioning American Fusion for the next phase of its development.”

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the TexatronTM Fusion EngineTM aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained applications.

The Company's development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual-property protection and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its TexatronTM platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

View the American Fusion Investor Deck here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the development, testing, validation and commercialization of the TexatronTM Fusion EngineTM; equipment upgrades and future experimental results; potential testing facilities; scientific review and publication of technical research; prospective customer relationships, commercial proposals, letters of intent and power purchase agreements; financing, regulatory approvals and potential uplisting to a national securities exchange. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“target,”“will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

These statements reflect current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including scientific and engineering performance, independent validation, equipment and facility availability, financing, manufacturing readiness, regulatory approvals, customer acceptance and market conditions. The TexatronTM platform has not demonstrated fusion ignition, net energy gain or commercial electrical generation. Scientific review does not constitute independent experimental validation, and commercial proposals, discussions and letters of intent do not guarantee definitive agreements, revenue or future deployments. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve its development or commercialization objectives or satisfy applicable national exchange listing requirements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, including due to risks described in the Company's SEC filings. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. American Fusion undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Corporate Communications:

833-872-2636 ext. 730

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