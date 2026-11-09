R1 And Ascension Extend Partnership Through 2037 Leveraging Phare OS To Advance A Technology-First Revenue Cycle

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Long-term agreement supports Ascension's efforts to simplify the financial experience for patients, reduce administrative demands, and give care teams more time to focus on those they serve

CHICAGO, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 (“R1” or the“Company”), the leader in healthcare revenue management, today announced an 11-year renewal of its partnership with Ascension, one of the nation's leading faith-based, nonprofit health systems, effective through fiscal year 2037. The agreement reflects a continued focus on using technology to reduce administrative complexity, allowing care teams to spend more time focused on delivering care and making healthcare easier for patients.

Healthcare organizations face growing administrative demands and increasing pressure to manage costs while maintaining access to quality care. A connected revenue operating system addresses these challenges by improving outcomes, increasing access to information, eliminating unnecessary steps, and creating a more coordinated approach to supporting patients. Following Ascension's enterprise-wide adoption of Phare OS, R1's Revenue Operating System, R1 expects to deliver continued significant value over the term of the agreement, enabling Ascension to better fulfill its mission for the communities it serves.

“Ascension's decision to extend our partnership through 2037 underscores the meaningful value we have delivered together and reinforces R1's role as a strategic technology partner for leading healthcare organizations,” said Joe Flanagan, chief executive officer of R1.“With Phare OS fully deployed, Ascension is leveraging AI-powered innovation to strengthen financial performance, streamline operations and build a more intelligent revenue cycle for the future.”

“Our focus is on making healthcare easier for patients and giving our teams more time to focus on what matters most,” said Saurabh Tripathi, chief financial officer of Ascension.“By using technology to reduce administrative burden and improve how we operate, we can direct more time and resources toward caring for patients and better serving the communities that depend on us.”

Ascension has already begun realizing financial and operational benefits from this technology-first approach, including top-quartile industry performance across a broad set of key measures. Together, R1 and Ascension will continue supporting Ascension's efforts to improve processes and services through technology and automation, with a focus on creating a better experience for patients and the teams who care for them.

About R1

R1 is the leader in healthcare revenue management, combining more than 20 years of revenue cycle expertise with enterprise-grade AI and automation to help providers reduce costs, increase revenue and streamline operations. A pioneer in the industry, R1 created Phare OS, the industry's first Healthcare Revenue Operating System, a comprehensive automation platform that prioritizes pre-bill workflows for authorization, utilization review, documentation and coding to move revenue forward and drive stronger financial performance. R1 partners with 1,000 healthcare providers, including 95 of the top 100 U.S. health systems, and processes more than 1.2 billion payer transactions annually. This scale provides unmatched operational insight to help healthcare organizations unlock greater long-term value. R1's mission is to make healthcare work better for all. For more information, visit .

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Mike Gilhooly, Director of Public Relations and Communications

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