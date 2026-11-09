Intuitive Machines Selected For NASA's Next-Generation Lunar Delivery Contract To Support Moon Base

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 10-year CLPS 2 program expands lunar delivery opportunities under NASA's $10 - $15 billion multiple-award contract

HOUSTON, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR) (“Intuitive Machines,” together with its subsidiaries, the“Company”), a leading space infrastructure company, today announced it has been selected by NASA for its next-generation Commercial Lunar Payload Services 2 (CLPS 2) contract.

CLPS 2 significantly expands the services NASA can procure, including complete payload delivery missions, direct lander acquisitions, and funded technology and payload development. Beyond conventional lunar landings, the increased scope includes capabilities such as orbital delivery, launch rideshares, surface mobility, precision landing, and lunar-night survival and payload operations, among others.

“We're excited to participate in this next evolution of CLPS, with expanded tasking opportunities to meet NASA's needs at the Moon, Mars, asteroids, and beyond,” said Steve Altemus, CEO of Intuitive Machines.“The broader scope of CLPS 2 builds on our existing leadership in space infrastructure and aligns with investments we're already making while helping to accelerate NASA's Moon Base initiative and shape new opportunities for customers.”







Conceptional rendering of Intuitive Machines' space infrastructure supporting the NASA Moon Base initiative

CLPS 2 is a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a combined ceiling of $10 billion across all awardees, potentially increasing to $15 billion if NASA exercises a five-year option. The contract establishes a framework for NASA to procure commercial lunar delivery services over an approximately 10-year period through subsequent task orders with a potential five-year extension.

Serving as NASA's follow-on contracting vehicle for commercial lunar payload delivery services, the CLPS 2 program enables NASA to procure services to integrate, transport, and operate NASA-sponsored payloads using commercial spacecraft and infrastructure. It is designed to support more capable cargo missions at greater frequency, advancing Artemis and Moon Base infrastructure requirements, including transportation, mobility, power, habitats, and logistics.

The selection builds on Intuitive Machines' six previous NASA CLPS task order awards, including two in 2026. In March, NASA awarded the Company a $180.4 million contract for its larger cargo-class Nova-D lunar lander, followed in June by an award valued at up to $148.3 million for a production line-qualified Nova-C lander. Together, these awards demonstrate NASA's continued confidence in Intuitive Machines' lunar lander capabilities for increasingly complex lunar missions and Moon Base development.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a next-generation space infrastructure company delivering integrated capabilities that build mission-critical spacecraft and systems, connect networks, and operate space infrastructure across Earth orbit, cislunar space, and deep space. Serving commercial, civil, and national security customers, the company enables resilient, scalable infrastructure that supports sustained exploration, communications, security, and commerce beyond Earth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward looking. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“strive,”“would,”“strategy,”“outlook,” the negative of these words or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding: our expectations and plans relating to our lunar missions, including the expected timing of launch and our progress in preparation thereof; our expectations with respect to, among other things, demand for our product portfolio, our submission of bids for contracts; our expectations regarding revenue for government contracts awarded to us; our operations, including our performance on future lunar missions, our financial performance and our industry; our business strategy, business plan, and plans to drive long-term sustainable shareholder value; information regarding our expectations on revenue generation and cash. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's predictions, projections, or expectations based upon currently available information and data. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements in this press release: our factors detailed under the section titled Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), the section titled Part I, Item 2, Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and the section titled Part II. Item 1A.“Risk Factors” in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at .

Contacts

For investor inquiries:

...

For media inquiries:

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at