Israel Launches National Institute For Impact-Driven AI To Close The Gap Between AI Capability And Real-World Impact

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NIIA, the implementation arm of the National AI Directorate's Lived AI strategy, will mobilize government, industry, academia and civil society around nine national challenges, with an initial operating ambition of roughly a dozen missions a year.

JERUSALEM, Israel, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Israel's National AI Directorate today formally launched the National Institute for Impact-Driven AI (NIIA), a national AI acceleration body built over the past six months to close the distance between what artificial intelligence can do and what it actually changes in people's lives. NIIA serves as the implementation arm of Lived AI, the Directorate's core mission to drive measurable improvements in quality of life and prosperity.

NIIA was created to answer a specific problem. AI is advancing faster than the institutions meant to put it to work, and most of those institutions are organized vertically, by ministry or department, while the problems people actually face cut horizontally across all of them at once. Healthcare systems, schools, welfare agencies and public services each carry real obligations around privacy, risk and fairness, and that caution widens the distance between what AI can technically do and what reaches people's daily lives. NIIA does not work within a single ministry. It is built to operate across the overlaps between them, organized around how people actually live rather than how government is organized on an org chart, and it is designed to be a connective mechanism rather than a replacement for any of the partners it brings together.

“A mission starts with a measurable outcome in a real-life problem, not with a technology or predetermined solution,” said Orit Korman Negri, VP and Head of NIIA.“While we hold ourselves to the highest standards of execution, our ultimate KPI is measurable real-world outcomes, not merely the number of projects we initiate, and we will not call a mission finished until someone outside this institute is running it on their own. Our role is to connect the institutions, capabilities and incentives required to make that happen at the speed AI now demands.”

NIIA's operating model - the Acceleration Engine - is designed around five operating principles. Success is measured in impact-driven terms: NIIA sets itself ambitious goals, but judges success by real-life impact, not by the number of projects launched. Problems are viewed as an interconnected portfolio, bridging different areas of life to address issues that cut across domains. Technology, regulatory solutions and deployment playbooks are treated as a reusable portfolio, not one-off work built for a single mission, so solving one bottleneck can unlock several missions at once. Partners, funding and regulatory questions are resolved upfront, before NIIA commits to a mission, not worked out after the fact. And every mission, successful or not, is treated as fuel for the next one, not a closed file, feeding a learning machine built to make each cycle faster than the last.

The institute is organizing its early work around nine national challenges: inclusive growth and equality; information integrity and the digital space; national resilience, from routine conditions through wartime; an aging population and healthy longevity; population density and urbanization; Israel's position as a global AI power; environment, climate, energy, agriculture, water and food; financial sovereignty and fairness; and productivity and living standards. NIIA's problem pipeline includes more than 1,000 real-life problems and problem signals: roughly 150 surfaced through an open RFI to industry, academia, government and social organizations, about 123 identified through NIIA's own research and convenings over its first six months, and roughly 700 additional signals surfaced through NIIA's own scan of open government data against the nine challenges, now moving through structured review before being counted as validated missions. Based on this portfolio, NIIA has set an initial operating ambition of 10 to 14 missions a year, with a target of moving five of its first ten missions into production within a year, faster than the two to three years such efforts have often required.

Each mission pairs a public-sector problem owner with the specific academic, industry and domain expertise it requires. The team and role structure are built around the specific problem rather than a fixed template: depending on the mission, government may serve as problem owner and client, industry and academia may provide the technology and expertise, and civil-society or public-sector organizations may become the long-term implementer. NIIA itself is the operational funnel connecting them, not the executor of any single mission, and it considers a pilot an intermediate milestone, not a result; its work on a given mission is complete only once an implementing organization is running the solution on its own. To bring industry into that structure, NIIA can help missions access public-sector data, national compute resources and accelerated regulatory pathways, opening a commercial path for industry to invest in and scale the resulting technology.

Israel combines a dense technology ecosystem, globally recognized research institutions, accessible national-scale systems and unusually short distances between government, academia and industry, an unusual advantage the Directorate is positioning as a proving ground for the model itself: a repeatable method for selecting the right problems, building the right teams and handing off ownership once a solution works, one the Directorate believes could extend beyond any single mission over time.

About the National Institute for Impact-Driven AI (NIIA)

NIIA is the implementation arm of Lived AI, the strategic vision of Israel's National AI Directorate. It mobilizes government, industry, academia, civil society and philanthropy around real-life national challenges, connecting problem owners with the AI capabilities, data, expertise and implementation pathways needed to turn technological potential into measurable, adopted, national-scale impact.

About Israel's National AI Directorate

Media Contact:

Brandon Weinstock

Allison Lane, Inc.

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Israel's National Artificial Intelligence Directorate, operating within the Prime Minister's Office, is the government body charged with formulating and executing the State of Israel's national artificial intelligence strategy. Established pursuant to Government Resolution 4255, "Accelerating Artificial Intelligence in Israel and Establishing Global Leadership," and led by Erez Askal, the Directorate coordinates AI policy and implementation across government ministries, the defense establishment, academia, and private industry. Its national action plan sets out the strategic and practical steps to make Israel a global leader in artificial intelligence and to translate that leadership into measurable improvements in the lives of its citizens.