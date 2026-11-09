Viasat Awarded Phase 1 Contract Under NASA NEXUS Initiative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Viasat selected to mature its design for small GEO satellites as part of an end-to-end commercial Ka-band relay service to supplement NASA's TDRS services

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications and networking technologies, today announced it has been selected by NASA for phase 1 of its Network Extension for User Continuity and Sustainability (NEXUS) initiative, awarded through the Next Space Technologies for Exploration Partnerships-3 (NextSTEP-3 ) Omnibus Broad Agency Announcement. NEXUS represents a key effort within NASA's Communications Services Project, supporting the broader agency strategy to transition space communications services near-Earth to the commercial sector. Viasat's participation builds on the company's collaboration with NASA's Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) division across multiple programs and its longstanding expertise delivering advanced satellite communications and networking capabilities for government and commercial space missions.

Viasat was competitively awarded a firm-fixed price contract as one of three commercial awardees selected for the first phase of the NEXUS initiative, which aims to develop and accelerate maturation of innovative commercial Ka-band space relay capabilities through competitive research demonstrations. As NASA gradually retires its Tracking and Data Relay Satellite (TDRS) fleet, this effort will help the agency evaluate commercial capabilities that can provide continuity for current users of TDRS while supporting future mission requirements for a minimum of 15 years. The maximum potential contract value for Viasat inclusive of future phases is $460.9M.

During phase 1, Viasat's Space and Mission Systems team within the company's Defense and Advanced Technologies segment will mature its design and plans for an end-to-end operational space architecture to provide Ka-band relay connectivity to legacy TDRS missions. Viasat's proposed solution includes an innovative small geosynchronous Earth orbit (GEO) relay satellite infrastructure, supporting ground segment, and the integration, launch and operations required to deliver assured service delivery on demand. The architecture is designed to meet NASA's legacy communications requirements while providing a scalable, differentiated end-to-end service for future government and commercial missions.

"NASA's vision for NEXUS reflects a significant evolution toward commercially provided space communications services," said John Reeves, Vice President of Space and Mission Systems, Viasat Government. "Our satellite networking and end-to-end system design expertise will enable us to provide a resilient Ka-band relay capability that supports both legacy and future NASA missions while providing a clear path to advanced communication relay services beyond TDRS."

Future award phases are expected over the next three years for the development and demonstration of a high-performance backward-compatible relay service that includes space, ground, network, launch, integration, operations, and service-management elements necessary for assured connectivity for satellite and manned space missions.

Visit our website to learn more about Viasat Government 's space solutions.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications technology company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are-on the ground, in the air, or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at , the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Threads, and YouTube.

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Viasat, Inc. Contacts

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This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements that refer to Viasat's performance in phase 1 of Project NEXUS; receipt of awards under future phases; and its design and plans for a small GEO relay satellite infrastructure, supporting ground segment, integration, launch and operations capabilities. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include changes in government priorities, budgets, or procurement activities; the availability of funding; changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key customers, suppliers or partners; our reliance on third parties to manufacture and supply products and services; our ability to successfully develop, introduce, and support new technologies and capabilities; increased competition; adverse regulatory developments; and other factors affecting the communications and defense industries generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in our SEC filings available at