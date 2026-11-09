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Adarx Pharmaceuticals To Present At The UBS Global Biopharma Conference


Date: 2026-11-09 08:17:30

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADRX), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing next-generation siRNA therapeutics, today announced that Zhen Li, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Biopharma Conference in London, UK on Monday, November 16, at 2:00 p.m. GMT.

A live webcast will be available on the Events page of ADARx's investor website. A replay of the conference webcast will be archived on the company's website for 90 days.

About ADARx Pharmaceuticals
ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation RNA therapeutics designed to treat a broad spectrum of diseases. We are focused on advancing and expanding our pipeline of highly potent, selective and durable siRNA therapeutic candidates, including three clinical-stage programs and two advanced preclinical programs. Our three hepatic-targeted programs are agazisiran, onvuzosiran and ADX-626, and our two extrahepatic-targeted programs are ADX-077 and ADX-199. Beyond our named programs, we plan to continue to leverage our proprietary technologies to strategically expand our pipeline of next-generation siRNA therapeutics. Our goal is to control the expression of specific disease drivers with highly selective RNA targeted therapies, delivering life-changing treatments for patients with urgent unmet medical needs.

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