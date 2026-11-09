Abundia Global Impact Group Provides Third Quarter 2026 Business Update

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RPD Technologies segment revenue up 65% year-over-year to $2.2 million in the third quarter

Waste-to-fuels commercialization milestones remain on schedule

HOUSTON, TX, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc. (NYSE American: AGIG) (“Abundia” or the“Company”), today provided a business update following the release of its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, highlighting continued revenue growth, disciplined capital allocation and on-schedule execution of its waste-to-fuels commercialization strategy.

“The third quarter reflects continued execution of our waste-to-fuels commercial strategy,” said Ed Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Abundia.“RPD delivered another quarter of revenue growth, contributing $2.2 million in revenue for the quarter and $5.2 million year-to-date. At the same time, we continue to de-risk our path to commercialization, having delivered on our technology, engineering and feedstock milestones, and remain focused on progressing our first renewable fuels facility at Cedar Port.”

“We also strengthened our capital structure by securing a $10 million credit facility from our largest shareholder which enabled us to retire a convertible note, thereby eliminating its potentially dilutive structure and preserving shareholder value. Under our $5 million share repurchase program, we have repurchased 616,752 shares, which reflects our clear vote of confidence in Abundia's growth trajectory,” concluded Mr. Gillespie.

Key Milestones in 2026



Cedar Port Phase 1 – Completed Phase 1 at Cedar Port, including RPD's purpose-built engineering and technology scale-up facility.

Topsoe Partnership Secured – A multi-site license agreement secured with one of the industry's leading upgrading partners.

PDP Complete, FEED Underway – Completed the Process Design Package (“PDP”), establishing the technical baseline for Front-End Engineering and Design (“FEED”), which is now underway with Burns & McDonnell, progressing on schedule and within budget.

50% of Feedstock Secured – 10-year feedstock supply agreement totaling 40,000 tons of waste plastics per year. Acquisition of RPD Technologies – Bolt on acquisition of a long-term partner with an established technology process and scale-up business, providing in-house talent, a revenue stream and growth opportunity.



Third Quarter 2026 Business and Financial Highlights (compared to Third Quarter 2025)

For comparative purposes, prior period financial information has been revised to reflect the retrospective combination of Abundia and RPD.



Total revenue increased 51% to $2.3 million, compared with $1.5 million in the prior-year period, driven by RPD's revenue contribution.

RPD's engineering and process development segment revenue increased 65% to $2.2 million, compared with $1.3 million in the prior-year period.

Gross profit of approximately $473,000, and gross margin of approximately 20%, compared with a gross loss of approximately $59,000 in the prior-year period.

Net loss attributable to Abundia of approximately $3.6 million, compared with $21.1 million in the prior-year period.

Cash and cash equivalents of approximately $2.8 million and total assets of approximately $42.4 million, including $20.2 million of net property and equipment, at September 30, 2026.

In August, secured a $10 million, two-year credit facility from the Company's largest shareholder, Bower Family Holdings, LLC. In August, the Board authorized a $5 million share repurchase program. Through September 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 616,752 shares.



About Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc.

Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc. (NYSE American: AGIG), formerly Houston American Energy Corp., is a low-carbon energy company focused on converting waste into value. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, we are developing commercial-scale facilities that transform waste plastics and biomass into drop-in fuels and low-carbon chemical feedstocks. Our flagship project at Cedar Port positions Abundia at the center of the Gulf Coast's energy and chemical infrastructure, with access to feedstock supply chains, upgrading partners, and end markets.

For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” (collectively,“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking information generally is accompanied by words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“intend,”“expect,”“plan,”“predict,”“potential” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements pertaining to the effects and anticipated effects of the Company's inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) the inherent uncertainties associated with business strategy and ongoing operations, the Company's current liquidity positions, the Company's ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on NYSE American, the Company's ability to predict its rate of growth, and (ii) other risks as set forth from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company.

With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company's business is disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC on .

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

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