Iambic To Participate In Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Co-Founder and CEO Tom Miller joins AI drug discovery panel on November 18, 2026

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iambic (Nasdaq: IAM), a clinical-stage life sciences and technology company developing novel medicines using its AI-driven platform, today announced that Iambic Co-Founder and CEO Tom Miller, PhD will attend the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, taking place November 16-19 in London. Dr. Miller will participate in a panel on AI in drug discovery on November 18 at 2:00 PM GMT.

Now in its 17th year, Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference is Europe's largest healthcare-focused conference featuring leaders in pharma, biopharma, biotech, healthcare, and health IT.

“The greatest opportunity for AI in drug discovery is to fundamentally improve the probability of developing successful medicines by integrating insights across chemistry, biology, and clinical development,” said Tom Miller, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Iambic.“At Iambic, we are translating this vision into reality through our integrated molecular superintelligence platform and a growing clinical pipeline. I look forward to discussing how the industry can move beyond the promise of AI to delivering meaningful advances for patients.”

About Iambic

Iambic's mission is to make better technology for better medicines. By utilizing molecular superintelligence - integrating proprietary AI with automated, scalable chemistry and biology experimentation - our platform is designed to address the totality of drug discovery and development. We believe the utility of our platform is demonstrated by the discovery of IAM1363, a novel drug candidate advanced to clinic in approximately two years, along with a diverse preclinical pipeline. Our leading AI technologies include Enchant and NeuralPLexer for multimodal endpoint prediction designed to improve the speed, precision, and success rates of drug discovery and clinical development. At Iambic, we are building an engine that is designed to power the future of medicine. | iambic.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Iambic's participation in the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, the potential of its platform, and its pipeline and strategy. These statements are based on numerous assumptions and involve substantial risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievement to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including other risks described under“Risk Factors” in Iambic's final prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) on October 15, 2026, and in Iambic's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Iambic assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media:

Amanda Guisbond

Head of Communications, Iambic

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Investors:

Tiao Guan

Sr. Director, FP&A and Investor Relations, Iambic

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