Enerpac Tool Group To Present At The Baird Global Industrial Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) (“Enerpac” or the“Company”) will present at the Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Paul Sternlieb, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Darren Kozik, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at 10:15 a.m. CT. Accompanying materials will be made available on the Company's website, ir.enerpactoolgroup.com, prior to the presentation.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools, services, technology, and solutions provider serving a broad and diverse set of customers and end markets for mission-critical applications in more than 100 countries. Its tools and services make complex, often hazardous jobs possible safely and efficiently. The Company delivers mission-critical solutions across high-pressure hydraulics, precision-controlled force, lifting and positioning, pipe preparation, orbital welding and cutting, and on-site services for industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1910, the Company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and its common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For more information, visit .

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Christian Audi

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