Microsoft UWP Map Control Retires Nov. 30, 2026 A Replacement Is Ready Today

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Microsoft offers no drop-in replacement for the retiring control; OnTerra Systems' off-the-shelf replacement package is available now.

DENVER, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microsoft will retire the backend services that power the Universal Windows Platform (UWP) Map Control and Windows Maps APIs on Nov. 30, 2026. OnTerra Systems, a Denver-based web mapping and geospatial development firm and Microsoft partner since 2005, has already built a replacement. The OnTerra UWP Map Control Replacement Package swaps the UWP Map Control for an Azure Maps–based control with minimal changes to the rest of the application, so businesses and government agencies can keep the maps in their Windows desktop and tablet applications working after the deadline.

The package is an off-the-shelf solution that is available today, not a migration project that starts after a contract is signed. It has been tested in real customer deployments. Installation requires minimal custom development, and OnTerra's step-by-step documentation walks developers through it, so organizations can be running on the replacement well before Nov. 30.

The retirement is part of Microsoft's broader transition away from Bing Maps for Enterprise that was first announced in May 2024. Microsoft deprecated the UWP Map Control in April 2025. It has continued to function since then but no longer receives updates. On Nov. 30, 2026, the services behind it will stop working entirely, and applications that still depend on it will no longer be able to display maps, search for addresses, or calculate routes.

“Many organizations don't realize that the maps inside their field service, fleet, or dispatch software depend on this control until the day the maps stop loading,” said Steve Milroy, CEO of OnTerra Systems.“For these teams, mapping isn't optional. It's how crews get to job sites, how drivers run their routes, and how dispatchers make decisions. Microsoft doesn't offer a drop-in replacement for the UWP Map Control, so OnTerra Systems built one. If your application depends on it, you don't need to rebuild; there's a ready-made replacement.”

Who Will Be Affected By The Discontinuation of the Microsoft UWP Map Control?

Organizations most likely to be affected include those in field service, fleet and logistics, utilities, public safety and real estate, along with any line-of-business application that displays maps on Windows desktops or tablets. The retirement covers:



The UWP Map Control and its road, aerial, 3D and terrain map styles, Streetside imagery and 3D camera features

Windows Maps services used for geocoding (address search) and routing UWP map controls embedded in WPF or Windows Forms applications through XAML Islands



OnTerra can confirm which of these features an application uses and how the replacement package supports them.

How the OnTerra UWP Map Control Replacement Package Works

The package takes the place of the retiring control in an existing application:

Install the OnTerra package in place of the UWP Map Control, following OnTerra's step-by-step documentation.Link the control to an Azure Maps account. OnTerra can provide Azure Maps licensing and estimate usage costs.Configure the map settings the application needs.Confirm the application works as expected, then deploy it to users.

Azure Maps does not include Streetside street-level imagery or Bird's Eye angled aerial imagery. For applications that rely on those features, OnTerra can add alternative imagery services alongside the package.

For organizations that prefer to build their own replacement, OnTerra also offers custom migration services: assessing which mapping features an application uses, migrating them to Azure Maps and alternative services as needed, and filling any gaps, with OnTerra support at every phase.

Organizations using the Bing Maps WPF Control have more time to migrate. The Bing Maps WPF Control will be discontinued as of June 30, 2028. OnTerra Systems also builds replacements for Bing Maps WPF mapping applications.

Key Bing Maps Retirement Dates



May 21, 2024: Microsoft announced retirement of Bing Maps for Enterprise

April 8, 2025: UWP Map Control and Windows Maps APIs deprecated

June 30, 2025: Free and basic Bing Maps for Enterprise accounts shut down

Nov. 30, 2026: UWP Map Control backend and Windows Maps APIs retired June 30, 2028: Bing Maps for Enterprise, including the Bing Maps WPF Control, retired for enterprise customers



Organizations can get the OnTerra UWP Map Control Replacement Package by calling 720.836.7201 or emailing.... Those unsure which mapping features their application uses can request an assessment through the same contacts. OnTerra Systems' full guide to the UWP Map Control retirement is available at

About OnTerra Systems

OnTerra Systems is a Denver-based web mapping and geospatial development firm with more than 20 years of experience, providing route optimization, web mapping and geospatial solutions for organizations of all sizes. A Microsoft partner since 2005 and a trusted partner for Bing Maps, Azure Maps and HERE Technologies, OnTerra offers maps licensing guidance, consulting and custom development. Its products include the RouteSavvy API and API PLUS, RouteSavvy MCP Server for AI Assistants, RouteSavvy Routing Software and MapSavvy Aerial Imagery. Learn more at

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