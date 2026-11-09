Panda Express® Debuts Its First-Ever Dessert Rangoon In Collaboration With GHIRARDELLI® Chocolate Company: Triple Chocolate Rangoons

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Panda Express' Dessert Rangoon Brings a Triple Serving of Premium Ghirardelli Chocolate; Available Beginning Nov. 10 in Select Markets



First-Ever Brand Collaboration: Panda Express partners with Ghirardelli Chocolate Company to launch its first-ever dessert rangoon.

Triple Chocolate Recipe: Crispy rangoon featuring a chocolate cream cheese center made with Ghirardelli Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips and Ghirardelli Chocolate & Cocoa Sweet Ground Powder, drizzled with Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce and powdered sugar. Regional Drop Details: Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 11, 2027 (or while supplies last), across 10 test markets: Chicago, Dallas, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area and West Palm Beach.



ROSEMEAD, Calif., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panda Express®, the pioneer of American Chinese comfort food, is turning one of its most beloved appetizers into dessert with the launch of Triple Chocolate Rangoons. Marking Panda's inaugural partnership with GHIRARDELLI® Chocolate Company, the limited-time offering reimagines the brand's signature crispy rangoon with a triple dose of premium chocolate, delivering an indulgent finale to any meal.

Available beginning Nov. 10 through Jan. 11, 2027, or while supplies last, the dish will roll out as a regional test at participating locations across Chicago, Dallas, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area and West Palm Beach.

Each crispy rangoon is stuffed with a smooth chocolate cream cheese filling made with Ghirardelli Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips and Ghirardelli Chocolate & Cocoa Sweet Ground Powder, then finished with a drizzle of Ghirardelli's Black Label Chocolate Sauce and a dusting of powdered sugar. Golden and crispy on the outside with a warm, gooey center, Triple Chocolate Rangoons deliver a craveable 'crack-open' moment that blends comfort-food nostalgia with dessert-shop indulgence.

“Rangoons are one of our top-selling menu items because they're crispy, comforting, and instantly recognizable. We wanted to take that fan-favorite format and reimagine it into an unexpected dessert,” said Adrian Lok, Director of Culinary Innovation at Panda Express.“The breakthrough was crafting a warm, gooey chocolate center that hits the sweet spot between a fudgy brownie and a lava cake. It's a comforting, indulgent treat you didn't know you needed at the end of a Panda meal.”

“At Ghirardelli, we're passionate about crafting premium chocolate experiences with high-quality ingredients and rich, layered flavor. We're thrilled to partner with Panda Express as our first collaboration in the Asian quick-service restaurant space, bringing our chocolate to a creative new dessert that reimagines a familiar favorite,” said Dave Dulyx, VP of Professional Products & Licensing at Ghirardelli.“Triple Chocolate Rangoons showcase three distinct Ghirardelli chocolate elements working together to create layers of chocolate flavor and texture in every bite, resulting in a dessert that's indulgent, satisfying and uniquely unexpected.”

Panda Express Triple Chocolate Rangoons: Drop Details & FAQ

Q: What are Panda Express Triple Chocolate Rangoons?

A: Triple Chocolate Rangoons put a sweet spin on Panda's beloved cream cheese rangoon, a popular American Chinese appetizer that is traditionally served as a savory dish. This limited-time dessert features crispy rangoons stuffed with a chocolate cream cheese filling made with Ghirardelli Cocoa Sweet Ground Powder and Ghirardelli Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips, then finished with a drizzle of Ghirardelli Black Label Chocolate Sauce and powdered sugar.

Q: Where can I get Panda's new Triple Chocolate Rangoons?

A: They are available at participating locations in 10 test markets: Chicago, Dallas, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area and West Palm Beach. Visit for more information.

Q: How much do Triple Chocolate Rangoons cost?

A: They are served as a two-piece order and as a 48-piece catering tray. Pricing varies by store; check with your local Panda Express or ordering app for details.

Q: How are Triple Chocolate Rangoons prepared?

A: Triple Chocolate Rangoons are fried until golden and crispy, then finished with a drizzle of Ghirardelli Black Label Chocolate Sauce and a dusting of powdered sugar.

Q: What is the nutritional information for Triple Chocolate Rangoons?

A: One serving (two rangoons, 1.75 oz) contains 180 calories. Allergens include milk, egg, wheat, and soy.

Q: Will Triple Chocolate Rangoons roll out nationwide in the future?

A: This launch is currently an exclusive regional test. Fans outside test markets can follow @OfficialPandaExpress on Instagram and TikTok for potential future expansion updates.

About Panda Express®

Panda Express, the largest Asian dining concept in the US, is a family-owned and operated restaurant brand founded in 1983 by Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng. Driven by a mission to inspire better lives, Panda Express is recognized as a trailblazer in American Chinese cuisine. The company has pioneered iconic dishes like The Original Orange Chicken® and award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp, creating a variety of industry-first recipes. Each dish at Panda Express is thoughtfully crafted with quality ingredients and inspired by authentic Chinese flavors and culinary principles. With over 2,600 locations across the country and a presence in 11 international countries, Panda Express continues to share American Chinese cuisine with the world.

Powered by a global family of associates, Panda Cares®, Panda's philanthropic arm, has raised more than $455 million and has dedicated countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 16 million youth, as well as supporting communities in need since 1999. In 2021, Panda Express established the Panda CommUnity Fund® - a ten-year, $20 million investment dedicated to building a more respectful society through systemic and community‐focused change. For more information about Panda, visit pandaexpress.com, or find us on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

About The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

Ghirardelli is passionate about quality bean to bar chocolate and all the ways its fans enjoy it. Founded in San Francisco in 1852, the company takes pride in producing premium chocolate and baking products with the highest quality ingredients. As the longest continually operating chocolatier in America, Ghirardelli has delighted consumers with new chocolate experiences for nearly two centuries. Ghirardelli is proud of our chocolate manufacturing process, from cocoa bean sourcing and production to finished product. Every Ghirardelli chocolate creation is an occasion to experience something surprising and delicious. Ghirardelli makes life A Bite Better TM! For more information visit .

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