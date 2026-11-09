Kratos Awarded Contract To Deliver Fully Integrated Q/V/Ka-Band Gateway And Antenna Systems For Gulf Space Technology's Software-Defined Satellite

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Turnkey high-capacity gateway infrastructure with integrated monitoring and control complements Kratos' ongoing development of Gulf Space Technology's Satellite Operations Center

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company in defense, national security and global markets, announced today that Gulf Space Technology Public Company Limited (GST), formerly Thaicom, a leading satellite and space technology company in the Asian market, has awarded Kratos a contract to deliver the first Q/V/Ka-band gateway antenna systems for the THAICOM 10, a software-defined high throughput satellite (SD-HTS). This enhanced feeder‐link capacity is essential for Gulf Space Technology to monetize the flexibility of THAICOM 10 and accelerate time‐to‐market for new services.

This new gateway supports the strategic direction of Gulf Space Technology as the company transitions from a satellite operator to a broader space technology provider participating in the New Space Economy. The gateway infrastructure also integrates Kratos' Monitoring & Control (M&C) System and builds on Kratos' delivery of GST's Satellite Operations Center (SOC), ensuring continuity across the company's evolving space‐to‐ground operations.

Gulf Space Technology is modernizing its space and ground capabilities with the upcoming launch of THAICOM 10, its first fully software-defined satellite. The flexibility of THAICOM 10's payload, capable of dynamically adjusting capacity, coverage and service configuration while in orbit, requires equally agile ground systems to ensure coordinated satellite and gateway operations.

Kratos' next-generation Q/V/Ka-band gateway provides the feeder-link performance needed to fully exploit THAICOM 10's adaptive payload. Operating in higher frequency bands enables higher throughput, an approximate two to three times increase in bandwidth compared to Ka-band HTS and more dynamic allocation of resources across beams and service regions. The multi-site gateway architecture also enhances service continuity by enabling seamless diversity switching to mitigate weather-related degradation in Q/V/Ka-band operations.

“As software-defined satellites continue to transform how operators deliver services, advanced gateway systems become essential for unlocking their full potential,” said John Chay, Vice President of the APAC region for Kratos.“This next-generation Q/V/Ka-band gateway infrastructure will work seamlessly with the Satellite Operations Center currently under development, giving Gulf Space Technology a unified space-to-ground architecture capable of dynamically responding to customer and market demands, supporting the company's growth strategy.”

Under the award, Kratos will deliver Q/V/Ka-band antennas, RF equipment, fiber-optic transport systems, timing and reference subsystems, and full gateway site infrastructure across primary and planned diversity locations. The integrated M&C system will provide end-to-end monitoring and control across all gateway elements enabling real-time equipment status, advanced alarm correlation, automated control actions, diversity switching to mitigate weather fade and a seamless interface to Gulf Space Technology's satellite operations center.

“By delivering a complete turnkey Q/V/Ka-band gateway, Kratos is providing Gulf Space Technology with critical infrastructure that supports both our operational needs and our broader transformation into a space technology company,” said Park Boonyubol, Head of Satellite Programs at Gulf Space Technology.“Kratos' long-standing performance supporting Thaicom satellites such as THAICOM 8, along with their ongoing work on our THAICOM 10 Satellite Operations Center, strengthens our ability to fully maximize the flexibility, throughput and value of our software-defined satellite.”

Kratos has a proven history of delivering advanced ground segment capabilities to commercial and government satellite operators worldwide including previous projects with Thaicom. Its end-to-end software-defined satellite support capabilities span satellite Command and Control (C2), Telemetry, Tracking and Command (TT&C), payload and resource management, network orchestration, performance monitoring, spectrum management and critical gateway systems. The integrated delivery of the SOC and the new Q/V/Ka-band gateway system positions Gulf Space Technology with a unified operational environment to rapidly adapt to evolving customer requirements and market conditions.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers' mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading-edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos' approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value-add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos' comfort level. Kratos' primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control and telemetry, tracking and control, jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit and follow Kratos on LinkedIn and X.

About Gulf Space Technology

Gulf Space Technology Public Company Limited (SET: GST), formerly Thaicom Public Company Limited, is a leading Asian space technology and satellite communications provider. Building on extensive satellite communications experience and next-generation infrastructure, the company delivers integrated space-based data services, broadband connectivity, broadcasting, and geospatial intelligence solutions while expanding into critical digital infrastructure to meet evolving connectivity and data needs. Gulf Space Technology aims to unlock opportunities in the New Space Economy, strengthen Thailand's ability to manage critical data through domestic infrastructure and service providers, support digital transformation, and foster secure, sustainable long-term economic growth across the region.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 28, 2025, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the Security and Exchange Commission by Kratos.

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