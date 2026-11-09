Attention Long-Term Shareholders Of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) And Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT): Grabar Law Office Is Investigating Claims On Your Behalf

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company and its shareholders.

What is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether Erasca's directors and senior executives maintained appropriate oversight, disclosure controls, compliance procedures, and risk-management systems relating to the Company's public statements concerning ERAS-0015, a pan-RAS molecular glue candidate being developed for the treatment of RAS-mutant solid tumors.

If you are a current Erasca (NASDAQ: ERAS) shareholder who has held shares since prior to January 14, 2025, you seek corporate governance reforms, damages on behalf of the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call us at 267-507-6085.

What is Alleged? According to a recently filed federal securities class action Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS), through certain of its officers, made materially misleading statements and omissions concerning ERAS-0015. Among other things, the underlying class action complaint alleges that: Erasca publicly promoted ERAS-0015 as a potential "best-in-class" therapy and made repeated comparisons between ERAS-0015 and Revolution Medicines' RMC-6236; the Company's public disclosures allegedly relied upon improper comparisons to RMC-6236; Erasca allegedly faced intellectual property, patent, and trade-secret-related risks associated with those comparisons and related disclosures; investors allegedly were not adequately informed of those risks; and certain positive statements regarding ERAS-0015 allegedly lacked a reasonable basis when made.

On April 27, 2026, Erasca disclosed that it had received correspondence from counsel for Revolution Medicines alleging, among other things, patent infringement, trade-secret-related issues, and allegedly improper comparative statements concerning ERAS-0015 and RMC-6236. Later that same day, Erasca disclosed preliminary Phase 1 clinical data regarding ERAS-0015 and reported that one patient who received ERAS-0015 had died after experiencing pneumonitis that progressed following withdrawal of supportive care. The Company also disclosed that comparisons between ERAS-0015 and other product candidates were based on cross-study analyses rather than head-to-head clinical trials and that such comparisons were inherently limited. Following these disclosures, Erasca's share price experienced a substantial decline.

What Can You Do Now? If you are a current Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) shareholder and have held shares since prior to January 14, 2025, you can seek corporate governance reforms, damages on behalf of the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call us at 267-507-6085. #Erasca #ERAS $ERAS

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT).

What is The Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) , shares prior to November 6, 2025 , and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

What is Alleged? It is alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), through certain of its executives, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements regarding Planet Fitness' national rollout of an increase to its Black Card membership tier pricing and touting the ability to continue the prior year's marketing campaign. Defendants relied upon expected membership volume growth and rate increases to present an overly rosy three-year growth algorithm. Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company's brand health, its“We Are All Strong on This Planet” marketing messaging, and its purportedly resilient high-value, low-price (“HVLP”) subscription business model. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Planet Fitness' customer acquisition and marketing metrics. Notably, the Company's updated marketing messaging was failing to resonate with, and was actively intimidating, its core target demographic of fitness beginners and casual gym-goers. As a result, Planet Fitness was experiencing a significant headwind in net member joins during its peak first-quarter sign-up period that rendered its previously issued fiscal 2026 guidance and long-term financial targets unachievable. Instead, Planet Fitness would be required to restructure its marketing strategy, losing the gains they praised from continuing the same marketing campaign, and entirely halt the planned Black Card price increase which sale projections were premised upon. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Planet Fitness' securities at artificially inflated prices.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) , shares prior to November 6, 2025 , and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #PlanetFitness #PLNT $PLNT

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) – Securities Fraud Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Current Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) shareholders who have continuously held shares since on or before September 22, 2021, are encouraged to contact Grabar Law Office regarding its investigation into potential breaches of fiduciary duty by certain officers and directors of the Company. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? Grabar Law Office is investigating potential claims on behalf of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) arising from allegations that certain officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with materially misleading statements concerning the Company's business operations, enterprise sales strategy, product capabilities, and growth prospects.

On October 6, 2026, the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois denied in its entirety a motion to dismiss a securities fraud class action against Sprout Social and certain current and former executives. Employees' Retirement System of the City of Baltimore v. Sprout Social, Inc., et al., Case No. 1:24-cv-03867 (N.D. Ill.).

In its 59-page opinion, the Court determined that the plaintiffs had adequately alleged materially false or misleading statements concerning:

Whether Sprout's inbound sales model, originally designed for smaller businesses, was effective and sustainable in acquiring larger enterprise customers;Whether Sprout's software possessed the functionality necessary to compete effectively for enterprise customers, including influencer marketing, social listening, advanced analytics, and other enterprise-grade capabilities;Whether Sprout's representations concerning relatively short enterprise sales cycles were misleading in light of allegations that enterprise sales required substantially longer periods; andWhether the Company overstated the size and sustainability of its growth opportunity arising from its partnership with Salesforce.

The Court further concluded that the plaintiffs adequately pleaded a strong inference of scienter [statements made as knowingly false or with reckless disregard for the truth], including allegations concerning executive knowledge of operational deficiencies, confidential-witness accounts, internal sales information, and insider stock transactions.

The securities complaint alleges that partial disclosures on May 2, 2023, and August 3, 2023, and further disclosures on May 2, 2024, revealed previously concealed problems with Sprout's business. The Court determined that the plaintiffs adequately pleaded loss causation in connection with these disclosures, which were accompanied by alleged stock-price declines of 12.1%, 12.3%, and 40.1%, respectively.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? Current Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) shareholders who have continuously held shares since on or before September 22, 2021, may be eligible to participate in a shareholder derivative action seeking relief on behalf of the Company, including potential corporate governance reforms and recovery of damages or other appropriate relief for the Company at no cost to them whatsoever. For more information, please visit: , contact Joshua Grabar at ... or call 267-507-6085. #SproutSocial #ShareholderRights #SPT $SPT

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL).

What is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) shares before February 24, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Y ou are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

What is Alleged? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action Complaint, The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose materially adverse facts pertaining to the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that Simply Good Foods had lost key managerial personnel following the acquisition of OWYN necessary for the successful integration of the acquired OWYN assets; (2) that Simply Good Foods had materially increased its general and administrative spending to compensate for the loss of key managerial personnel; (3) the addition of a new pea protein supplier for OWYN prior to the acquisition had created significant product quality issues which had negatively impacted the product; (4) Simply Good Foods had engaged in promotional activities for OWYN products above its historical practices, eroding margins; (5) that, in order to stem the margin erosion, Simply Good Foods had cut brand support and marketing, further depressing product sales; (6) as a result of the above, the OWYN acquisition had largely failed to achieve its key strategic goals, the integration of OWYN had run into severe operational and execution problems, and the business and operational results for the OWYN segment had been materially negatively impacted, undermining the acquisitions economic rationale; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) shares before February 24, 2024, and still hold shares today, please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #SMPL #SimplyGoodFoods $SMPL

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: ...