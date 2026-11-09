Northstar Moving Receives Global Moving Foundation's 2026 Community Impact Company Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global honor recognizes one company annually for outstanding charitable impact in the moving industry

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving ® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, announced today that it has received the Global Moving Foundation's 2026 Community Impact Company Award. Presented at the International Association of Movers (IAM) Annual Meeting & Expo in San Diego, the award recognizes NorthStar Moving's commitment to putting its movers, trucks, warehouses and logistics expertise to work for people in need.

The Jackie Agner Community Impact Company Awar honors one company each year in the global moving and mobility industry for outstanding charitable or humanitarian impact. Named in memory of industry leader and longtime IAM volunteer Jackie Agner, the award celebrates her generous spirit and lifelong commitment to service.

“Helping people move forward has always been at the heart of what we do,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm.“Whether we're helping a family rebuild after a wildfire, delivering furniture for a fresh start, helping put meals on the table or making it possible for a parent to sit bedside in a hospital with a sick child; we're happy to share our expertise and talents to make a difference. Our nonprofit partners are the real heroes who all do extraordinary work, and we're grateful to assist them so they can make even bigger impacts. This honor celebrates those partnerships and our team's commitment to showing up for our community. When we lift each other up, we all move forward.”

“There is so much good happening around the world because of companies in our industry,” said Global Moving Foundation Director Angela DeConti.“The board chose NorthStar Moving because the company puts its strengths to work for others, using its fleet, warehouses and people to make a real difference where it operates. By inviting everyone in the company to take part, NorthStar Moving has made giving back part of its culture. We are thrilled to recognize NorthStar Moving with this award.”

For more than three decades, NorthStar Moving has supported more than two dozen nonprofit organizations, helping families rebuild after disasters, fighting hunger, providing donated moving and storage services and more. Following the Eaton and Palisades fires, the company worked alongside relief organizations to store and deliver donated furniture and essential household items to displaced families. Its annual Let's Send Hunger Packing food drive has helped provide more than one million meals over 14 years through the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

Longstanding nonprofit partnerships include Claire's Place Foundation, which supports individuals and families affected by cystic fibrosis; Miry's List, which helps refugee families resettle; Make It Your Home, which furnishes homes free of charge for survivors of domestic violence, young military families and those transitioning out of homelessness; and Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration, which creates inclusive playgrounds and programs for children with disabilities.

To see NorthStar Moving's community partnerships in action, watch its community impact video.

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned NorthStar Moving has earned more awards than any other moving company. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and consistent five-star reviews on Yelp and Google, NorthStar Moving is recognized for excellence in service, workplace culture, sustainability and community impact. Honors include USA Today's America's Best Moving Companies, multiple top rankings by Forbes and Yahoo! Local, ten Best Places to Work awards and seven consecutive years on the Inc. 5,000 list. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading publications including The New York Times' Wirecutter and The Robb Report Collection as well as on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving's mission is to exceed their clients' expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit and or call (800) 275-7767.

About the Global Moving Foundation

The Global Moving Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) charitable organization supporting education, workforce development and humanitarian initiatives across the global moving industry. The Foundation provides scholarships and training support across recognized industry partners and relies on voluntary support to fund its programs. For more information, please visit or contact ....

CONTACT: Carrie Callahan NorthStar Moving Company 8002757767...