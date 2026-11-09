SCHMID Group Secures Key Wet-Process Equipment Order For South Asia's First Glass Core Substrate Manufacturing Facility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Order marks an important step on the industry's path from pilot lines to volume manufacturing of glass core substrates for AI and high-performance computing

FREUDENSTADT, Germany, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCHMID Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SHMD) (the“ Company” or“ SCHMID”), a leading global provider of advanced manufacturing equipment and solutions for the electronics industry, today announced that it has received an order for key process equipment from a U.S.-based pioneer in glass-based Advanced Packaging for its new glass core substrate manufacturing facility in South Asia.

According to the customer's public announcements, the facility will be South Asia's first Advanced Packaging site built around glass substrates and 3D heterogeneous integration. Once fully ramped, it is designed to produce around 70,000 glass panels per year, together with glass interposers and advanced 3D heterogeneous integration modules for AI, data center, 5G and aerospace & defense applications.

The project marks one of the first large-scale and significant steps towards volume manufacturing of glass core substrates – a substrate technology expected to become a key enabler for the next generation of AI processors, high-performance computing and data center hardware.

The customer has spent close to two decades developing proprietary photo-definable glass-ceramic and through-glass via (TGV) technology, protected by a broad patent portfolio and backed by leading semiconductor industry investors. With the new facility, the customer is moving its glass technology from development and pilot production into industrial-scale manufacturing.

SCHMID will supply key wet-process equipment for critical process steps in glass core substrate manufacturing, which are decisive for yield, reliability and cost.

Glass core substrates offer significant advantages over conventional organic cores: superior flatness and dimensional stability, lower warpage in large package formats, finer line/space structures, higher interconnect density and improved signal integrity. These properties are becoming essential as AI accelerators and chiplet-based architectures demand ever larger and more complex packages.

The order will be recorded in order intake for the fourth quarter of 2026.

Glass Core Substrates: From Pilot Lines to Volume Manufacturing

SCHMID expanded its Advanced Packaging portfolio over the last years with dedicated equipment and process solutions for glass core substrates, complementing its established InfinityLine platforms for IC substrates, HDI and mSAP manufacturing. The order confirms that the industry is moving from technology evaluation and qualification towards industrial-scale glass core substrate capacity – and that SCHMID is positioned as a key technology partner in this transition.

With its combined expertise in wet processing, plating and vacuum metallization on panel level, SCHMID supports customers along the critical process chain of glass core substrate manufacturing – from TGV formation and metallization to build-up layers.

Executive Statement

“We are proud that a pioneer in glass-based Advanced Packaging has chosen SCHMID as a key equipment partner for this landmark facility. This project is one of the first large-scale steps of our industry towards volume manufacturing of glass core substrates – and SCHMID contributes key technology to it.

Glass core substrates will be one of the enabling technologies for the next generation of AI and high-performance computing. Manufacturing them at scale requires processes that deliver precise through-glass vias, reliable metallization and stable yields on large panel formats. This is exactly where our process know-how and our equipment platforms make the difference.

The order also underlines South Asia's growing role in the global semiconductor and Advanced Packaging supply chain. We look forward to supporting our customer from installation through ramp-up to high-volume production,” said Roland Rettenmeier, Chief Sales Officer of the SCHMID Group.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“expect,”“estimate,”“project,”“budget,”“forecast,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“believes,”“predicts,”“potential,”“continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the order described herein and its recognition in order intake, the customer's planned facility, its capacity and ramp-up, the expected adoption of glass core substrates and other statements that are not historical facts. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under“Item 3. Key Information – 3.D. Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on May 15, 2026, which is available on the SEC's website at Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

About the SCHMID Group

The SCHMID Group is a global leader in providing advanced equipment and process solutions for the high-tech industry, with a strong focus on electronics and semiconductor-related applications. Headquartered in Freudenstadt, Germany, and founded in 1864, SCHMID employs more than 800 people worldwide and operates technology centers and manufacturing facilities in Germany and China, as well as sales and service locations globally.

SCHMID develops customized systems and process solutions for the production of substrates, printed circuit boards and other electronic components. Its portfolio addresses a range of high-growth applications, including Advanced Packaging, semiconductor-related technologies, AI-driven electronics, printed circuit boards, substrates and glass-based technologies.

SCHMID's solutions enable customers to achieve high technology levels, high yields, low production costs, maximum efficiency, quality, and sustainability in advanced manufacturing processes.

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