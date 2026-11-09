Premier Truck Rental (PTR) Promotes Megan Mahon To Vice President Of Remarketing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Wayne, IN, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Truck Rental, a nationwide custom truck, trailer and equipment provider, is proud to announce the promotion of Megan Mahon to Vice President of Remarketing, recognizing her industry expertise, leadership and contributions to PTR's continued growth.

As an Automotive Remarketing 40 Under 40 Honoree, Mahon brings over two decades of experience across automotive remarketing, vehicle valuation and disposition management to the position. In the role, Mahon will lead PTR's remarketing strategy as the company continues to strengthen its approach to complete fleet lifecycle management and used vehicle sales.

In her prior role as Head of Sales Enablement, Mahon helped build the infrastructure behind PTR's growing commercial organization. From implementing sales technologies to developing training resources and strategies, her work has strengthened both the rental and remarketing teams, helping them better serve customers and support business objectives.

Mahon's new role brings together deep industry expertise with a firsthand understanding of PTR's fleet, customers, sales organization and growth strategy. Her experience across both the remarketing industry and the company's commercial organization positions her to lead the continued evolution of PTR's remarketing division.

“Having grown up around the remarketing industry, stepping away for a few years gave me an entirely new perspective,” says Mahon. “My time at PTR has given me a deeper understanding of the business from the rental side, and I see tremendous opportunity in bringing those two worlds together. I couldn't be more excited to get back to my roots, alongside the best team in the business, and help shape what's next for PTR's remarketing strategy.”

This promotion reflects PTR's continued investment in remarketing as a key part of its fleet strategy, supporting the company's ability to maximize fleet value as it continues to scale.

About Premier Truck Rental

Premier Truck Rental is a trusted fleet rental solutions provider committed to precision and reliability, treating your fleet challenges like our own. With over 30 years of industry expertise and a decade of service under the PTR banner, our family-owned company operates from locations in Indiana and Texas. Named in NAFA's Top 100 Commercial Fleets of America for four consecutive years, PTR specializes in customized work trucks and trailers, catering to construction and utility contractors nationwide. With a mission to equip the industries that build, move, and power the nation, we're setting a new standard in rentals that fuels growth, empowers people, and reshapes infrastructure.

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Megan Mahon, Vice President of Remarketing at PTR

CONTACT: Kylie Phillips Premier Truck Rental 260-222-9835...