Predictwind Makes Professional-Grade Marine Forecasting Easier For Everyday Boaters With Its Biggest App Redesign Yet

A new all-in-one forecast dashboard, forecasts that follow your live location and faster performance, free for every PredictWind user.

- Jon Bilger, PredictWind FounderAUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PredictWind, the marine weather forecaster trusted by more than two million sailors and mariners worldwide, is putting professional-grade forecasting within easy reach of every boater with the biggest usability upgrade in its history. The redesigned PredictWind App brings forecasts, maps and graphs together on one dashboard, automatically updates forecasts based on the boat's live location, and delivers faster, smoother performance throughout. Boaters can now see the forecast conditions they need quickly, wherever they are.The redesign is built around how the app is used on the water. Boaters moving between anchorages no longer have to set up a new location at every stop to see the local forecast, or switch between separate menus for maps, graphs and alerts, waiting for each to load. Now the forecast follows them, and everything they need sits on one screen.“I started PredictWind to give mariners the same forecasting tools the top professional teams rely on,” said Jon Bilger, PredictWind Founder.“Over the past 16 years, we've built some of the most powerful marine weather tools available, and this redesign makes all of that quicker and easier to reach. Whether you're heading out for an afternoon on the water or planning an ocean passage, everything you need is right there when you need it.”A whole new app experienceThe redesign brings changes across the app, from how users find their forecast to how they view weather systems and move between features:- My Location: The forecast now follows the GPS position of a user's phone or tablet, so boaters on the move always see the conditions for their live location.- New Forecast Dashboard: Today's forecast, with wind, waves, rain, air temperature, and tide times for the morning, afternoon and night, plus a 10-day outlook, hour-by-hour graphs, and warnings and alerts, all on one screen.- Improved Synoptic Maps: Isobar maps clearly identify high and low pressure systems, with pressure values labeled directly on the isobars.- Quick Location Switch: Users can switch forecast locations directly from forecast maps, without leaving the page.- Simpler Navigation: Wind, Wave, Current and Rain now have their own dedicated maps. The dashboard links straight to Weather Routing, Departure Planning and GPS Tracking, and shows live DataHub data for connected boats.- Faster Performance: Forecast data loads faster, and performance is improved throughout the app.- A Better Map Time Slider: The new expandable slider shows the day, date and time of day together.- Full-Screen Weather Maps: Forecast maps now fill the whole screen, giving a clearer view of weather systems as they move.- Set a Forecast Location in Seconds: The app finds the user's precise position and places the pin on the map automatically.AvailabilityThe redesigned PredictWind App is available as a free update on iOS and Android and on the PredictWind website. The new dashboard and My Location are available to all users, including those on the free plan. Some tools, such as Weather Routing and Departure Planning, require a Standard or Professional subscription.Update the PredictWind App today, or download it free from the App Store or Google Play. To see what's new, visit .ENDSAbout PredictWindFounded in 2010 by Olympian and two-time America's Cup winner Jon Bilger, PredictWind provides marine weather forecasting, routing and departure planning tools to more than two million sailors and mariners worldwide. PredictWind compares forecasts from eight global models, including its own proprietary PWG, PWE and PWAi models. Based in Auckland, New Zealand, the company combines advanced weather data with practical tools that help people make safer, better-informed decisions on the water.Notes to EditorsApp update images can be found here.PredictWind pricing and subscription options: /pricing

Casey Hodges

Roam Generation

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PredictWind makes professional-grade marine forecasting easier for everyday boaters with its biggest app redesign yet News Provided By Roam Generation November 09, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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