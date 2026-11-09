ARTIKAL SOUND SYSTEM PARTNERS WITH OLD SCHOOL SQUARE TO LAUNCH 'THE DELRAY GETAWAY,' A NEW HOMETOWN MUSIC EVENT

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The Delray Getaway

Artikal Sound

Inaugural Event Brings Live Music from Artikal Sound System, Joe Samba and Matt & Zack, Local Culture and Community Together in Downtown Delray on Feb. 26, 2027

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Delray Beach's own Artikal Sound System is bringing the party home. The reggae-rock band is partnering with Old School Square to launch The Delray Getaway, a new live music event on Friday, Feb. 26, 2027, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Amphitheatre at Old School Square. The evening will feature performances by Artikal Sound System, Joe Samba and Matt & Zack, along with local food and beverage vendors.The vision for The Delray Getaway is simple: bring people together for a great night of music in a place they're lucky to call home. Artikal Sound System describes it as the kind of evening where you might bump into your neighbor, your favorite bartender, your kid's science teacher and an old friend you haven't seen in years, all while enjoying a beautiful February night outdoors.For Artikal Sound System, the event is also a celebration of where it all began. The nationally touring band has spent years on the road, playing cities and communities across the country, but Delray Beach is still the place it loves coming back to. The band first played Old School Square in early 2024 during its Cowboys vs. Aliens 2024 Tour. The Delray Getaway also arrives during a milestone year for the City of Delray Beach, which marks 100 years since its incorporation as a city in 1927.The connection runs especially deep for frontwoman Logan Rex, whose family has called Delray Beach home for more than a century. Her father attended school in the historic building at Old School Square, where his name is still written in the rafters of the former gymnasium.“We've been so lucky to travel all over the country and experience so many incredible places, but there's just nowhere quite like Delray,” Rex said.“The town has grown and changed a lot, and things have gotten a little fancier, but it's still such a beautiful place with a great sense of community. We want this to be a night that reminds people why they love living here and gives us a chance to show off our hometown to visitors so they can fall in love with it, too.”The Delray Getaway is just the beginning. The band hopes to make it an annual tradition that grows alongside the community, with the long-term goal of building a destination music festival that celebrates Delray Beach's culture, supports local businesses and brings residents and visitors together year after year.EVENT DETAILS: THE DELRAY GETAWAYWHEN: Friday, Feb. 26, 2027, 6 to 10 p.m. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Rain or shine.WHERE: The Amphitheatre at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, FL 33444. Parking is available in the Old School Square garage.FEATURING: Artikal Sound System, Joe Samba, Matt & ZackTICKETS: Presale general admission: $15; General admission: $20; Day-of-show admission: $25; VIP admission: $50 (includes access to a VIP lounge and private bar); Meet & Greet + VIP: $125 (includes VIP admission and an exclusive meet and greet with Artikal Sound System).Purchase here:$1 from every ticket sold benefits the Old School Square Foundation, supporting the historic cultural landmark that serves as the event's home.Food and beverage vendors will be on site. No outside alcohol is permitted.More information: thedelraygetawayABOUT THE DELRAY GETAWAYThe Delray Getaway is a live music and community event created and produced by Artikal Sound System in partnership with Delray Old School Square. Launching in 2027, the city's centennial year, the event celebrates the people, culture and coastal character of Delray Beach through live music, local businesses and accessible entertainment. Conceived as an annual tradition, The Delray Getaway reflects the band's long-term vision of building a destination music festival rooted in its hometown community. Learn more at thedelraygetaway.ABOUT ARTIKAL SOUND SYSTEMArtikal Sound System is a five-piece alternative-reggae band blending infectious melodies, rock energy and emotionally honest songwriting. Known for its energetic live shows and genre-bending sound, the band has built a devoted following through national touring and a shared love of bringing people together through music.Follow on Facebook atFollow on Instagram @artikalsoundsystemListen hereAbout Old School SquareOld School Square is a historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square's mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is owned by the City of Delray Beach and is home to early 20th-century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor Amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.For a full list of Old School Square events, please visit: /events.Follow updates on social media @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquareAbout Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at / or by calling 561-243-1077.

Melissa Perlman

BlueIvy Communications

+1 561-310-9921

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ARTIKAL SOUND SYSTEM PARTNERS WITH OLD SCHOOL SQUARE TO LAUNCH 'THE DELRAY GETAWAY,' A NEW HOMETOWN MUSIC EVENT News Provided By BlueIvy Communications November 09, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry



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