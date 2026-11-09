Client Growth Strategies Brings AI Prospecting And Authority Infrastructure To Outbound Sales Conference In Las Vegas

Bart Ratliff, Founder and Chief Growth Strategist, Client Growth Strategies

As a sponsor, the firm shows sales leaders how to find the right prospects and make sure those prospects find a credible company when they research it

- Bart Ratliff, Founder and Chief Growth Strategist, Client Growth StrategiesGREER, SC, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Client Growth Strategies is a sponsor of the 2026 OutBound Sales Training & Leadership Conference, taking place November 9 to 12 at Red Rock Resort & Spa in Las Vegas. At its booth, the firm will show sales leaders two things that shape a deal before the first conversation: finding the right prospects, and what those prospects find when they research the company in Google and AI search.The first is the AI Leads Tool. At its center is AI Search, which builds a complete prospect search from a plain-language description of who the user wants to reach. Alongside it are eight specialized search tools, including People Search, Company Search, and Local Search. Every email returned is run through verification, and every record includes a research summary on the prospect and their company before the first outreach.The second is CGS Authority Infrastructure, built for the moment after the outreach lands. Before buyers take a call, they look the company up, and more of them now ask ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity as well as Google. CGS Authority Infrastructure builds the company's presence across five areas, Local Search Foundation, AI Search Presence, Content Authority, Credential Infrastructure, and Reputation, using search engine optimization, answer engine optimization, generative engine optimization, and large language model optimization, so buyers find a clear, consistent, credible picture of the business wherever they look.For individual reps, Client Growth Strategies also builds the Personal Authority AI Smart Site, a fully functioning site on a professional's own domain, with an AI assistant that answers questions and books meetings, so a prospect who searches the salesperson's name finds more than a LinkedIn profile."Your buyers are asking ChatGPT and Google about you and your company before they ever take your call," said Bart Ratliff, Founder and Chief Growth Strategist of Client Growth Strategies. "What they find, or don't find, becomes who you are to them. If it's thin or out of date, the deal is in trouble before your rep says hello. We help sales teams and executives identify the right prospects, and make sure the company those prospects research is one worth calling back. If you haven't acted on your AI search visibility yet, you're already behind."Attendees, and anyone else, can take the Business Authority Appraisal online at no cost to see how their business shows up in Google and AI search and what to fix first: /authority-appraisalRatliff brings more than 35 years of sales and marketing experience and has been a relationship marketing speaker and trainer since 2006.About Client Growth StrategiesClient Growth Strategies is a business growth and digital authority firm based in Greer, South Carolina, founded in 2012 by Bart Ratliff as Inspired Marketing and rebranded in 2025. It helps businesses from solo professionals to enterprise brand groups nationwide find the right prospects and become the clear choice when buyers look them up, through the AI Leads Tool, CGS Authority Infrastructure, and AI Smart Sites, along with relationship marketing through SendOutCards. Client Growth Strategies is a BBB Accredited Business.

Bart Ratliff

Client Growth Strategies

+1 864-531-7800

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Client Growth Strategies Brings AI Prospecting and Authority Infrastructure to OutBound Sales Conference in Las Vegas News Provided By Client Growth Strategies November 09, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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