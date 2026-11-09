Infros Launches MCP Server For AI-Assisted Cloud Infrastructure

Engineering teams can design and evolve cloud infrastructure, then validate and benchmark generated infrastructure-as-code before deployment

- Naor Porat, co-founder and CEO of InfrOS

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- InfrOS, a data infrastructure operating system, today announced the InfrOS Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, bringing its architecture-design, infrastructure-evolution, and validated infrastructure-as-code workflows into supported AI assistants and development environments.

“Infrastructure decisions require more than code that looks right. Teams need designs grounded in their requirements, clear cost-performance trade-offs, and evidence that the infrastructure will behave as intended,” said Naor Porat, co-founder and CEO of InfrOS.“Our MCP Server brings that workflow into their AI assistant from designing new infrastructure to improving what they already run. With InfrOS Evolving Architecture, teams can evaluate changes that boost resilience, reduce costs, improve performance, and adapt their architecture as requirements change in the agentic world. This is a necessity.”

The InfrOS MCP Server allows engineering teams to:

. Develop a design specification. Create projects and versions, update requirements, and identify information still needed before a design run. The tools expose missing requirements and direct the assistant to ask the user for decisions rather than guess.

. Design around the intended environment. Select an existing organizational landing zone or design from scratch, with the option to compare a landing-zone-based design against a greenfield alternative.

. Compare architecture options. Retrieve InfrOS proposals with projected monthly costs in USD, quality ratings, advantages, disadvantages, and the platform's recommendation. Inspect individual components, including their services, configurations, regions, and costs.

. Generate and retrieve Terraform. Request Infrastructure as Code for your selected architecture for supported proposals, follow its progress, and retrieve the resulting project files once released. The assistant can then place those files in the user's workspace using its own authorized file-access capabilities.

Authorized organization administrators can also manage landing zones and standing constraints. Where GitHub integration is enabled, they can initiate read-only repository analyses and inspect the infrastructure conventions InfrOS has learned, including Terraform versions, providers, environment structure, and secrets-handling patterns.

Prove Before Deploy: Evidence beyond generated code

For supported architectures and test paths, InfrOS's Prove Before Deploy capability deploys generated Terraform into its own validation sandbox, not the customer's production environment and provides evidence across three areas:

. Deployment validation: Check whether the generated infrastructure can be provisioned.

. Connectivity validation: Test supported connections between deployed components.

. Performance benchmarking: Measure supported workload flows, including latency and error rates, against applicable thresholds.

The MCP Server acts on behalf of the signed-in InfrOS user. OAuth authorization separates access to reading, editing, credit-spending operations, and organization administration. Actions remain subject to the user's permissions and the organization's enabled features. Users can review connected assistants and revoke their access from their InfrOS profile. Tool-call records capture who acted, which client and tool were used, and the outcome, without retaining the full request and response contents in those records.

Infrastructure delivery remains under the team's control

The MCP Server makes Terraform files available to the assistant but does not write to customer repositories or open pull requests. Repository changes, code review, and production deployment remain under the team's control. Some setup and confirmation steps require the InfrOS web application.

Availability

The InfrOS MCP Server is launching in preview for eligible customers. Setup instructions, supported AI clients, and access requirements are available here. Design runs and Terraform generation consume organization credits.

About InfrOS

InfrOS is an IT Infrastructure Operating System that helps teams decide what to build, prove it before production, and evolve it confidently as conditions change. The platform gathers business and technical requirements, evaluates and compares architecture options, validates expected outcomes through benchmarking, simulation and emulation, and delivers reviewable production-ready infrastructure as code with FinOps and compliance guardrails. InfrOS continuously monitors infrastructure for drift and keeps workloads aligned as performance requirements, business priorities and cloud environments evolve. Cloud-agnostic by design, InfrOS supports Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, including multi-cloud environments. Learn more at infros.

Sarah Thorson

Magnitude, Inc.

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

InfrOS Launches MCP Server for AI-Assisted Cloud Infrastructure News Provided By Magnitude November 09, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.