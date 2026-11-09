Roberts & Ryan Welcomes Matt Oberhardt To Its Advisory Board

Matt Oberhardt

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Roberts & Ryan Inc., America's first Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Broker Dealer, is pleased to announce that Matt Oberhardt has joined the firm's Advisory Board.Matt Oberhardt was most recently a Partner at Andreessen Horowitz for 14 years focused on executive talent management, leading development of the firm's executive network across the G&A and operations functions, and consulting with the firm's portfolio investments around executive hiring. While at Andreessen Horowitz, he established a career transition program that supported over 1,200 military veterans and government leaders as they left public service and launched careers, primarily in the technology industry.Before joining Andreessen Horowitz in 2012, Mr. Oberhardt was a Client Partner in Korn/Ferry International's Global Technology Practice delivering executive search and executive development solutions for venture-backed, private equity-owned, and public technology companies.Prior to his six years with Korn/Ferry, Mr. Oberhardt was Vice President of Corporate Finance for Clarus Systems, an enterprise IP communications management software firm, where he managed G&A operations including accounting, finance, human resources, legal, and information technology.Earlier in his technology career, Mr. Oberhardt was Director of Corporate Finance and Business Development for WorldChain and Director of Business Development for NightFire Software where he led the development and execution of NightFire's wireless strategy and established NightFire's alliance program with systems integrators.Mr. Oberhardt holds an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and a BS in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.Mr. Oberhardt also serves as a Board Director for two nonprofit organizations – The COMMIT Foundation and Mission Dolores Academy.About Roberts & Ryan, Inc.Roberts & Ryan, Inc. is America's first Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned (SDVO) broker-dealer. Founded in 1987 by a United States Marine Corps Vietnam combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, the firm maintains an active trading presence on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and provides execution services across capital markets, equities, and fixed-income products.With over $2.5 million in committed donations, Roberts & Ryan is active in donating to charitable foundations that make significant positive impacts in the lives of Veterans and their families, primarily focusing on general wellness, mental health, and career transition. To learn more, please visit the Roberts & Ryan website.Securities are offered by Roberts & Ryan Inc., member FINRA | SIPC | MSRB | NYSE.

Michael Del Priore

Roberts & Ryan, Inc.

+1 646-859-4061

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Roberts & Ryan Welcomes Matt Oberhardt to its Advisory Board News Provided By Roberts & Ryan, Inc. November 09, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Military Industry



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