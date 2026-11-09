Stronger Connections, More Room To Grow: Victor + Valor® And Alloro Partner To Empower Military-Connected Entrepreneurs

Victor + Valor and Alloro Announce Strategic Partnership

Corey Wise, Founder of Alloro

Partnership Brings Free Access to Alloro's $499-per-Month Connected Business Platform Alongside Personalized Creative, Strategic, and Professional Support

- Corey Wise

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As a business grows, founders often find themselves juggling more customers, more opportunities, and more moving parts, frequently before they can afford to hire additional help. This Veterans Day, national nonprofit Victor + Valor® and Alloro are announcing a partnership that gives military-connected entrepreneurs the technology, insight, and relationships to move forward with confidence.

Participating Victor + Valor® brands will receive Alloro's platform, normally $499 a month per location, completely free, alongside the nonprofit's ongoing professional services. The partnership supports active-duty service members, veterans, military spouses, military-connected youth, and the Special Operations Forces (SOF) community.

*Relationships connected. Business simplified. Growth supported.

Alloro brings business relationships, everyday operations, and revenue insights into one connected platform, helping entrepreneurs strengthen the connections that drive their business, understand what works, and grow with support.

The platform combines websites, payment processing, scheduling, forms, customer relationship tools, and business performance insights. Rather than managing separate accounts and piecing together information, founders can handle essential operations and see more of their business in one place.

That means understanding where revenue comes from, identifying customer and referral relationships worth nurturing, and seeing how marketing activity aligns with website engagement and sales. Real-time website updates and technical monitoring help keep their online presence working as their business evolves.

Together, these capabilities save time, reduce the need for disconnected subscriptions, and make business information easier to understand and act on. A platform designed to grow alongside the organization also helps reduce the expense and disruption of repeatedly switching systems.

“Behind every business are relationships that deserve attention and a founder with goals worth supporting,” said Corey Wise, founder of Alloro and a U.S. Air Force veteran.“We built Alloro to help owners bring those relationships, their daily operations, and their numbers together so they can understand what is working and decide what comes next. Partnering with Victor + Valor® means we can put that support within reach of more military-connected entrepreneurs, alongside a team that shares our commitment to the people behind the businesses.”

*Shared values. More opportunity.

The partnership grew from a shared commitment between Wise and Ali Craig, executive director of Victor + Valor®: strong organizations begin with understanding and supporting the people behind them.

Over the past months, the organizations have collaborated on onboarding tailored to Victor + Valor® brands, helping extend Alloro's experience serving healthcare businesses to a broader range of military-connected ventures.

The goal is to transition all interested brands among the more than 350 currently in Victor + Valor®'s asset deliverable creation program by the end of 2026. Newly accepted brands will onboard through Alloro beginning in 2027 and continuing beyond. Access will remain free while brands qualify for the program, which serves organizations generating less than $1 million in annual gross revenue.

By reducing routine website production demands and enabling founders to manage more needs in real time, Alloro helps Victor + Valor® expand its capacity to welcome new brands while continuing to support existing ones.

Those brands retain access to one-on-one guidance, graphic design, strategy and business consultation, photography and videography, public relations, resilience coaching and mental health expertise, community training, networking, and publishing support.

“Corey and I connected over how much the relationships matter,” Craig said.“We want founders to have the tools, wisdom, and people in their corner that they could not yet afford independently. Together, we can say yes to more military-connected entrepreneurs and help them build toward financial goals that matter now and for the future.”

Supporters can help sustain this work through a gift of any size or a $213 monthly Brand Champion contribution, helping fund ongoing professional support while Alloro's donated platform access extends the resources available to participating brands. Learn more at victorvalor or contribute at: victorvalor/give.

About Victor + Valor®: Victor + Valor® is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit helping military-connected entrepreneurs build enduring businesses, nonprofits, and organizations through personalized relationships, strategy, creative services, education, resilience support, and publishing. Services are provided at no cost to those served. For more information please visit: victorvalor

About Alloro: Founded by U.S. Air Force veteran Corey Wise, Alloro is a connected business platform bringing relationships, operations, and revenue insights together to help entrepreneurs simplify daily work, make informed decisions, and grow with support. For more information please visit: alloro

Media Contact:

Ali Craig, Executive Director

Victor + Valor®

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Stronger Connections, More Room to Grow: Victor + Valor® and Alloro Partner to Empower Military-Connected Entrepreneurs News Provided By Orca Communications USA LLC November 09, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, World & Regional



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