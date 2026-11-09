Modani Care Helps Pennsylvania Families Navigate Medicaid Home Care And Community Healthchoices

An adult receiving personalized home care support in a comfortable home setting.

An older adult receives mobility and daily living support from a caregiver in a comfortable home setting.

Resources help eligible Pennsylvanians understand Community HealthChoices, Medicaid-funded home care, personal assistance, and caregiver options.

WYNCOTE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Modani Care is highlighting its Pennsylvania home care resources to help individuals and families better understand Medicaid-funded in-home services, Community HealthChoices, and available caregiver support options.

Navigating long-term care at home can involve multiple steps, including Medicaid eligibility, Community HealthChoices enrollment, service coordination, functional assessments, and authorization of services. Modani Care works with individuals, families, Managed Care Organizations, and Service Coordinators to help explain the process and coordinate authorized care.

“Pennsylvania families often know they need help at home but may not know which program or service applies. Our goal is to make those options easier to understand.” - Samantha Steinfeld, Modani Care

Understanding Community HealthChoices in Pennsylvania

Community HealthChoices (CHC) is Pennsylvania's Medicaid managed care program for eligible participants who receive long-term services and supports and for certain individuals who have both Medicare and Medicaid.

Within this system, the CHC 1915(c) Waiver is a Medicaid waiver that provides eligible participants access to home- and community-based long-term services and supports.

For eligible CHC long-term services and supports participants, home-based services may include Personal Assistance Services, respite, participant-directed supports, home health services, service coordination, and other authorized supports based on the participant's person-centered service plan.

Modani Care helps families understand how Community HealthChoices works, what documentation or assessments may be required, and how authorized home care services can be coordinated with the participant's Managed Care Organization and Service Coordinator.

Medicaid Home Care in Pennsylvania

Medicaid home care in Pennsylvania can help eligible individuals receive support in their own homes rather than in an institutional setting.

Depending on eligibility, assessed needs, and an approved service plan, in-home support may include assistance with:

- Bathing and personal hygiene

- Dressing and grooming

- Mobility and transfers

- Meal preparation

- Light housekeeping

- Laundry

- Shopping and errands

- Medication reminders

- Companionship

- Other authorized activities of daily living

Services and authorized hours vary based on individual needs and program requirements.

Eligibility and service authorization are determined through Pennsylvania Medicaid, Community HealthChoices, and the participant's applicable Managed Care Organization. Modani Care does not determine Medicaid eligibility but helps families understand the process and coordinate approved services.

Personal Assistance and Family Caregiver Options

Personal Assistance Services can help eligible participants receive support with everyday activities while remaining safely in their homes and communities.

Pennsylvania also offers participant-directed options that allow eligible individuals to have greater involvement in choosing and managing the people who provide their care.

In some circumstances, eligible participants may be able to select a qualified family member, friend, or other trusted individual to provide authorized services, subject to Community HealthChoices, employment, documentation, background screening, and other applicable program requirements.

Modani Care supports qualifying caregivers with onboarding, required documentation, payroll administration, and ongoing guidance.

Families interested in this pathway can learn more about family caregiver options in Pennsylvania, including caregiver eligibility, enrollment requirements, and available support through Modani Care.

Support for Families Already Receiving Home Care

Families who are already receiving Community HealthChoices services may also have questions about changing home care providers or improving coordination of their authorized care.

When a participant chooses to transition providers, Modani Care can work with the individual, Managed Care Organization, and Service Coordinator to support continuity of authorized services and help reduce unnecessary disruptions in care.

The goal is to help individuals receive services that remain aligned with their approved care plan while maintaining clear communication throughout the transition.

Helping Pennsylvania Families Navigate the Process

Home care programs can be difficult to understand, particularly for families navigating Medicaid or long-term services and supports for the first time.

Modani Care helps families understand available pathways, gather necessary information, communicate with applicable care partners, and coordinate services once the appropriate program requirements and authorizations are in place.

Families and referral professionals can learn more about home care services in Pennsylvania, Community HealthChoices, Personal Assistance Services, caregiver options, and available care pathways through Modani Care.

About Modani Care

Modani Care provides home-based care services designed to help eligible individuals remain safely and independently in their own homes.

The company works with individuals, families, caregivers, healthcare professionals, Managed Care Organizations, Service Coordinators, social workers, and community partners to help simplify access to appropriate care and support.

Modani Care assists families in understanding state-specific home care programs, coordinating authorized services, and navigating Medicaid and other applicable care pathways. Programs, coverage, eligibility requirements, and available services vary by state.

Samantha Steinfeld

Modani Care

+1 267-203-2586

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Modani Care Helps Pennsylvania Families Navigate Medicaid Home Care and Community HealthChoices News Provided By Modani Care November 09, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Insurance Industry



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