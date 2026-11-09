Bridging The Rural Divide: South Carolina Event Offers Veterans 500 Free Meals

Operation Honor: Rural Salute® Children Salute

Operation Honor: Rural Salute® Event

VetClaims Expands Support for Operation Honor: Rural Salute, Connecting Veterans and Military Families Through Food, Fellowship and Vital Resources Nov. 21

- Michelle Lang

WEST COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With military food insecurity and veteran isolation drawing growing attention, one national sponsor is helping bring South Carolina's military community together, one meal at a time.

VetClaims, a national event sponsor of Operation Honor: Rural Salute®, is going beyond its nationwide commitment by sponsoring 500 complimentary meals for veterans and military family members attending the organization's November 21 community celebration in West Columbia, South Carolina.

The initiative is about more than feeding families. It's about making sure rural veterans have a place to belong, people to connect with and access to the resources they've earned.

Because sometimes the most important connection a veteran makes begins with a seat at the table.

*Addressing Two Challenges: Food Insecurity and Isolation

For veterans and military families in rural communities, challenges can extend well beyond accessing healthcare or navigating benefits. Financial pressures, geographic distance and limited opportunities for meaningful connection can leave families feeling isolated from the very communities they helped protect.

Food insecurity adds another layer of stress, particularly for households already balancing rising costs.

VetClaims's commitment to feed 500 veterans and family members addresses an immediate need while supporting something equally important: bringing people together.

“There's something powerful about sharing a meal, especially here in the South,” said Michelle Lang Operation Honor: Rural Salute co-founder and executive director.“It's where conversations begin, friendships are formed and people realize they're not alone. We want veterans and their families to walk through our doors, feel welcomed, enjoy a meal and discover a community that genuinely cares about them. The resources matter tremendously, but so do the relationships.”

*A National Sponsor Making a Local Difference

VetClaims has supported Operation Honor: Rural Salute events across the country as a national sponsor, helping the organization bring resources and community connections directly to rural veterans.

For South Carolina, the company is expanding that commitment with a goal of providing 500 complimentary meals to veterans and their family members.

The additional sponsorship helps make participation easier for families facing financial pressures while creating an opportunity for attendees to connect in a relaxed, welcoming environment.

“Veterans deserve more than a thank-you for their service. They deserve communities that continue to show up for them,” said Nicola Wales-Wong.“We're proud to support Operation Honor: Rural Salute nationally, and we wanted to do something additional for South Carolina. Feeding 500 veterans and family members is about easing a burden, bringing people together and reminding them that they have a community standing behind them.”

*More Than a Resource Fair. A Community That Shows Up.

On Saturday, November 21, Operation Honor: Rural Salute will transform the Phillips Market Center in West Columbia into a gathering place for veterans, active-duty service members, military families and neighbors from across South Carolina.

The free event will connect attendees with VA benefits assistance, healthcare and wellness organizations, employment opportunities, entrepreneurship resources and educational support.

Families can also enjoy live music, children's activities, veteran-owned businesses, local vendors and opportunities to meet fellow veterans and community organizations.

Unlike traditional resource fairs, Operation Honor: Rural Salute emphasizes genuine relationships and ongoing community engagement, recognizing that a veteran's need for belonging doesn't end when military service does.

The goal is simple: Bring veterans together. Connect them with resources. Make sure they know they haven't been forgotten. And in South Carolina, that mission begins with a warm welcome, good food and a place at the table.

Event Details:

-Operation Honor: Rural Salute South Carolina

-Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026

-Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

-Location: Phillips Market Center, 117 Ballard Court, West Columbia, SC 29172

-Admission: Free and open to veterans, service members, military families and the surrounding community.

-Complimentary Meals: Sponsored by VetClaims, with a goal of feeding 500 veterans and family members. Available while supplies last.

-Registration and Information:

*Media Opportunities

Media representatives are invited to attend and capture the community celebration, including veterans and families sharing meals, connecting with local resources and building relationships.

Interview opportunities may include representatives from Operation Honor: Rural Salute, VetClaims, participating veteran service organizations and attending veterans and military families who consent to interviews.

About Operation Honor: Rural Salute®: Operation Honor: Rural Salute® is a national nonprofit initiative connecting rural veterans and military families with essential resources, meaningful relationships and community support. Through free events, strategic partnerships and an expanding national network, the organization brings healthcare, benefits assistance, employment, entrepreneurship opportunities and community connections directly to underserved veteran populations. Operation Honor: Rural Salute operates under Veteran Help Point, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information please visit:

About VetClaims: VetClaims is a veteran-owned company dedicated to helping veterans navigate the VA disability claims preparation process. Having supported more than 80,000 veterans nationwide and employed more than 250 veterans, the company is committed to serving the military community through both professional services and community partnerships. As a national sponsor of Operation Honor: Rural Salute, VetClaims helps expand access to resources, relationships and meaningful support for rural veterans and their families



Media Contact:

Operation Honor: Rural Salute®

Michelle Lang

...

(717) 491-7588



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Ali Craig

Victor + Valor

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Bridging the Rural Divide: South Carolina Event Offers Veterans 500 Free Meals News Provided By Orca Communications USA LLC November 09, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, World & Regional



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