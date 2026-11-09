16-Year-Old Author Elyse Cook Launches The Stuffie Book Series, Where History's Greatest Minds Meet As Teddy Bears

The Stuffie Book Series

Author Elyse Cook

The Stuffie Book Series

- Elyse Cook

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Most teenagers study Vincent van Gogh, Charles Darwin, and Paul Cézanne in school. Sixteen-year-old Elyse Cook turned them into teddy bears designed to teach readers about the greatest ideas in history. Her new children's books, The Stuffie Book Series, send history's great artists and scientists on time-traveling adventures where they meet, explore, and discover that art and science are different ways of seeing the same truth. The first two titles, The Great Vincent van Bear and Darwin and Cézanne Go Galápagos, are available now, with a third on the way.

Each story is carried by Amelia Bearhart, a time-traveling pilot in a shiny red airplane. In The Great Vincent van Bear, she flies a scientist named Albear to a moonlit hospital in Saint-Rémy, France, in 1889. There, a troubled painter named Vinny van Bear is at work on a swirling night sky. Albear recognizes his own equations in van Bear's brushstrokes, and the two discover they've been searching for the same answers all along.

In Darwin and Cézanne Go Galápagos, Amelia rescues Paw Cézanne from the slopes of Mont Sainte-Victoire and brings him to a young naturalist, Bearles "Bearlie" Darwin. Together they read fossils in mountain rock, study the finches and giant tortoises of the Galápagos, and watch Bearlie sketch his famous tree of life.

Both books end with illustrated nonfiction pages that separate fact from story. Readers learn how many times Cézanne painted his mountain, why dinosaur eggs are found in its foothills, and how relativity and the curvature of space-time connect to van Gogh's swirling skies.

Cook wrote the first book while on a family trip to Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, where van Gogh painted so many of his masterpieces, including The Starry Night. The second book was written in the shadow of Cézanne's mountain, Mont Sainte-Victoire, where she went on fossil-hunting hikes with her brother and explored the surroundings.

"Creating this series taught me that a small idea can grow into something much bigger if you follow your curiosity," Cook said. "I love how an idea can evoke the creative spirit to actually go build it. I hope readers come away excited to ask their own questions, try their own ideas, and one day paint their own masterpiece." The series' tagline puts it simply: "Smart Stuffies. Smart Stories. Smart Kids."

The Great Vincent van Bear recently earned a five-star review from Readers' Favorite, which said, "Elyse Cook shares a heartwarming story about how different perspectives can come together. She shows children that science and art help them to view complex concepts in different ways and that there's always something new to learn."

The Children's Book Review calls The Great Vincent van Bear "ideal for budding artists and scientists" and Darwin and Cézanne Go Galápagos "ideal for young naturalists, budding artists, and anyone who has looked hard at the same thing twice."

The Great Vincent van Bear (ISBN 979-8-9963956-5-1) and Darwin and Cézanne Go Galápagos (ISBN 979-8-9963956-6-8) are published by Elyse Cook Innovations LLC and available on Amazon. More titles in the series are planned. Learn more at thestuffiebook.

About Elyse Cook

Elyse Cook is a high school student from Princeton, New Jersey, and the creator of The Stuffie Book Series, children's books that reimagine history's greatest artists and scientists as adventurous teddy bears. The idea began after she sold handmade stuffed animals at a ninth-grade craft fair and imagined pairing a children's story with a bear readers could make themselves. What started as an idea for one book and a toy grew into a series exploring the curiosity, imagination, and ways of seeing that artists and scientists share. Cook has always loved exploring where her ideas take her, from sewing her own clothes to building with wood and cardboard. Outside of writing and creating, she trains for triathlons and half marathons and finds inspiration in the clear, blue waters of Lake George, New York, surrounded by the green-forested Adirondack Mountains.

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16-Year-Old Author Elyse Cook Launches The Stuffie Book Series, Where History's Greatest Minds Meet as Teddy Bears News Provided By Expound Publicity November 09, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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