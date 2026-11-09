It's Not AI. It's You. Blowhorn Launches The AI Marketing Team For Founders And Devrel

Blowhorn: AI native marketing that isn't a bot. It's you.

Blowhorn working alongside you in your web browser.

Platforms are closing the door on AI bots and API tools built on them. Blowhorn is neither: AI prepares the work, you give the order, and it goes out as you.

- Lee Calcote, Founder of BlowhornSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At KubeCon North America 2026, Blowhorn today opened to everyone. Blowhorn is AI Native Marketing that works as you, not as a bot. Your AI, your team or your agency prepares the work, you give the order, and Blowhorn carries it out on your own profiles, from a computer you chose, under rules of engagement you tune for every profile, platform and activity. Your teammates join in as themselves, from their own computers, so a launch is heard from real people, not a fleet of bots. It works on LinkedIn, X, Reddit, Hacker News, Bluesky, GitHub and Slack, and no Blowhorn server signs in as anyone.More software is shipping than ever. GitHub counted 34.3 billion commits in the year to September, more than two and a half times the year before. Each project needs to be heard, so founders handed the job to AI, and the networks pushed back. Hacker News banned AI-written comments in March. LinkedIn added a "Seems like AI slop" flag in July. X limited replies sent through its API in February, and Reddit has said its public data API closes in March 2027. Amazon turns away AI agents by name, xAI's GrokBot and Meta's Muse among them, filters out the data-center addresses and network signatures of AI labs' servers, and bars agents that act without permission or capture shoppers' logins. The door is closing on AI that acts on its own from someone else's server, and on tools that can only do what an API allows. It is not closing on people."I'm an engineer who had to learn marketing the hard way," said Lee Calcote, founder of Blowhorn. "Every tool I tried could only do what an API allowed. So we built Blowhorn the other way around: your AI does the preparing, you do the sending. That's how you scale with AI on networks that are shutting AI bots out."Blowhorn is built on that line. It doesn't only drive your profile as you, it rides your network connection as you, from home or wherever you and your teammates are, with your own address and your own browser's signature. No data center, and no proxy to buy. And if a person can do it on the platform, Blowhorn can help that person do it: invite your connections to follow your company page, withdraw stale invitations, submit to Hacker News, reply in the thread where your users are asking. None of that is in an API.Safety and trust, tuned down to the activityBlowhorn's rules of engagement set pace, spacing, limits and quiet hours for every profile, on every platform, down to a single activity: a careful pace for a new profile's first week, a firmer one for an account with years of history, its own setting for one launch post. The defaults carry the Field Manual with hundreds of rules on what each network's feed rewards and penalizes, built into how Blowhorn behaves so you don't learn it the hard way. Blowhorn types the way you do: at your pace, hunting and pecking, even making and fixing the occasional typo. (Major Blowhorn is a rooster. He maintains the pecking is a coincidence.) It clicks send once, never retries on a guess, and hands every CAPTCHA and two-factor prompt back to you. Your sign-ins stay in your own browser.Built for agents, commanded by peopleBlowhorn ships an MCP server, CLI, REST API, and AI skills. Point Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor or any MCP client at it and say: "Draft a launch thread from this changelog, queue it for Tuesday at 9 on LinkedIn, X and Bluesky, and dry fire it first." Or: "Each morning, draft replies to new questions about my project." Bring your own model. A dry fire shows exactly what would happen, and nothing goes out until its author says go. Because activities are scripted, no model decides where to click: every run is repeatable and costs zero tokens.A distributed team, heard togetherOn launch day, asking teammates to share rarely works. Sound Thunderlung, Major Blowhorn's bugle, and the call reaches the whole team: each teammate gets a draft in their own voice, edits it, and chooses to answer as themselves from their own computer. Outside supporters can answer too, free. A radio net turns a release into a panel held in the replies, open to anyone with a question.Agencies run each client's voice separately, from the agency's computers or the client's own, and the client approves wherever they want the last word.What 120 beta users got back after using Blowhorn for six months:- Hours saved per person each month: ~14- Posts, replies, amplifies and invites sent: 48,200- Share of activity that was conversation, not broadcast: 41%- Median time to first reply on a user's post: 22 minutes, down from 6 hours- Networks each person kept active: 4.2, up from 1.6"Launch day used to be me begging in Slack. This time every engineer got a draft in their own voice and 31 of 40 of them answered," said Dave Nielsen, Founding Head of Developer Relations at Cognee."Our assistant drafts through Blowhorn's MCP server, and each of us sends as ourselves. We're consistent on every network, and nobody hands a password to a bot to get there," said Dylan Couzon, DevRel Lead at Qdrant."Engagement has improved dramatically. We run eleven brand and executive voices, each kept separate. The executives who want the last word approve their own posts," said Sara Trine, Social Media Team Lead at Ferguson.Find us at KubeConFind Major Blowhorn on the show floor and ask why his recruits call him Blowhard (not to his face, of course). Download Blowhorn at /download. Pricing: /pricingAbout BlowhornBlowhorn is AI Native Marketing that works as you. Your AI, your team, or your agency prepares the work. You give the order. Blowhorn executes from your computers, under your rules.

Kate Suttons

Layer5, Inc.

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It's not AI. It's you. Blowhorn launches the AI marketing team for founders and DevRel News Provided By Layer5 November 09, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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