Sweat, Soak, Recharge: Downtown Delray Beach Packs More Than 100 Wellness Businesses Into One Walkable District

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Delray DDA Spotlights Fitness Studios, Spas, Med Spas and Holistic Health Providers Just Steps from the Beach

- Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDADELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is highlighting the more than 100 wellness businesses that call Downtown Delray Beach home, from yoga, Pilates and fitness studios to spas, medical spas, acupuncturists, chiropractors and salons, all within a walkable district that stretches to the beach.Whether it's a sunrise yoga class, a facial, a massage or an IV hydration session, there is a wellness option for nearly every goal and schedule. Many of these businesses sit within a few blocks of one another, making it easy to pair a morning workout with a spa treatment and a stroll down Atlantic Avenue. Locally owned studios share the district with national names such as Orangetheory Fitness, F45 Training and [solidcore], along with oceanfront spa experiences at Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa and The Seagate Spa.“Wellness has become an exciting and growing part of Downtown Delray Beach's business community,” said Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority.“The incredible mix of locally owned businesses, innovative wellness concepts and nationally recognized brands reflects the strength and diversity of our downtown economy. These businesses not only bring new energy and investment to our district, but also attract visitors, create jobs and introduce customers to our shops, restaurants and other downtown experiences. It's this unique combination of business, lifestyle and our vibrant beach town atmosphere that continues to make Downtown Delray Beach such a desirable place to invest, open a business and spend time.”Here are the wellness businesses visitors and residents can enjoy in Downtown Delray Beach:FITNESS, YOGA & PILATES STUDIOS:-Bamboo Garden Yoga – 88 SE 4th Ave.-Barre Envy – 341 NE 3rd Ave.-Core Shake Studio – 401 W. Atlantic Ave.-Dancing Lion Studio – 290 SE 6th Ave.-Dandelight Studio – 324 NE 3rd Ave.-Delray Aerial Yoga – 86 SE 4th Ave.-Delray Beach Tennis Center – 201 W. Atlantic Ave.-F45 Training Delray Beach – 301 NE 1st St.-Forme Pilates Studio – 12 SE 1st Ave.-Iron Valor CrossFit – 360 NE 4th St.-JETSET Pilates – 269 NE 2nd Ave.-Luxe Studio Delray – 290 SE 6th Ave.-The Montana Method – 313 NE 2nd Ave.-OMG Fitness – 245 NE 4th Ave.-Orangetheory Fitness Delray Beach North – 264 SE 5th Ave.-Performance Fitness & Nutrition – 95 SE 4th Ave.-The Phoenix Boxing Gym – 103 NW 5th Ave.-RodSquad – 275 NE 2nd Ave.-Slash Fitness – 290 SE 6th Ave.-[solidcore] – 27 SE 4th Ave.-Yoga Joint – 29 SE 4th Ave.SPAS & MASSAGE:-Allure by the Sea – 1206 E. Atlantic Ave.-Asian Massage – 258 SE 6th Ave.-Beautymark Wellness Massage & Esthetics – 85 SW 5th Ave.-The Haven Luxe Spa – 247 SE 6th Ave.-Loosen Up Massage – 258 SE 6th Ave.-Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa – 10 N. Ocean Blvd.-The Seagate Spa – 1000 E. Atlantic Ave.-Tammy Fender Holistic Spa – 10 N. Ocean Blvd.-Vitality Spa Skincare & Wellness – 85 SW 5th Ave.-Xin Shenti Massage – 84 NE 5th Ave.SKINCARE & MEDICAL SPAS:-Alluring Image MedSpa & Wellness – 90 SE 4th Ave.-Amaira Med Spa & Surgical – 246 NE 6th Ave.-Bronté + Beauty – 120 NE 5th Ave.-Dash Medical Spa and Laser Center – 638 E. Atlantic Ave.-Del Aesthetics – 94 NE 5th Ave.-Delray Med Spa – 301 W. Atlantic Ave.-Gold Dermatology – 200 NE 2nd Ave.-KB Skin Studio – 120 NE 5th Ave.-Lumera Delray Skin Lounge – 404 E. Atlantic Ave.-Nagada Med Spa – 235 NE 6th Ave.-Pineapple Grove Medical Spa – 401 W. Atlantic Ave.-Rejuv Aesthetics – 85 SW 5th Ave.-Revival Aesthetics – 215 NE 1st St.-Simply Posh Aesthetics – 343 NE 3rd Ave.-The Skin Clinic – 215 NE 1st St.-Star Med Spa – 411 E. Atlantic Ave.-Sun Up Skin – 98 NW 5th Ave.-Timeless Glow Studio – 155 NE 2nd Ave.-The Olive Tan – 502 E. Atlantic Ave.-The Tox – 47 SE 5th Ave.HOLISTIC HEALTH, ACUPUNCTURE & CHIROPRACTIC:-Acupuncture Associates – 103 SE 4th Ave.-Acupuncture Zen – 900 E. Atlantic Ave.-Alchemy Chiropractic – 85 SE 4th Ave.-Conde Center for Chiropractic Neurology – 401 W. Atlantic Ave.-Elevate Chiropractic & Health – 215 NE 5th Ave.-Schrier Family Chiropractic – 111 SE 1st Ave #102-Shore Chiropractic – 245 SE 5th Ave.-Sibley Chiropractic – 900 E. Atlantic Ave.-Soma Chiropractic – 85 SE 4th Ave.RECOVERY, HYDRATION & ANTI-AGING:-4Ever Young Anti-Aging Solutions – 401 W. Atlantic Ave.-ChillRx Delray – 256 SE 5th Ave.-CR8 Health Delray Anti-Aging & Wellness – 200 NE 2nd Ave.-Functional Longevity Institute – 900 E. Atlantic Ave.-Prime IV Hydration Delray Beach – 2 SE 6th Ave.-Relive Health – 401 E Atlantic Ave. #103-RenewMe Wellness Lounge – 355 NE 5th Ave.-Sweathouz– 31 SE 4th Ave.-Vita – 333 NE 2nd St.HEALTH & MEDICAL SERVICES:-C Psychiatric Solutions – 72 NE 5th Ave.-Delray Center for Healing – 403 SE 1st St.-Delray Center for Health & Wellness – 120 SE 4th Ave.-Delray Center for Integrative Medicine – 302 SE 2nd St.-Delray Orthodontics – 10 SE 1st Ave.-Dragonfly Scan/MRI – 22 W. Atlantic Ave.-Kamouni Dental – 258 SE 6th Ave.-Reco – 140 NE 4th Ave.-Wayside House – 378 NE 6th Ave.HAIR, NAILS, BEAUTY & GROOMING:-Allure Beauty Palm Beach – 98 NW 5th Ave.-Amanda Major The Studio – 900 E. Atlantic Ave.-Beauty Bar – 80 NE 4th Ave.-Beauty Point Studio – Lashes & Brows – 76 NE 5th Ave.-Blanc Fresh Cut Barber Shop – 26 NW 6th Ave.-Blondes and Buns – 85 SW 5th Ave.-Bond Street Salon – 25 NE 2nd Ave.-Cici's Barber Shop – 82 SW 5th Ave.-Cloud 10 Blow Dry Bar and Beauty Salon – 32 SE 2nd Ave.-CUT Salon – 113 NE 4th Ave.-Downtown Roots Salon – 103 SE 4th Ave.-Glavidia Hair Studios – 119 NE 2nd Ave.-In the Grove Hair Studio – 215 NE 1st St.-Joseph John Salon – 900 E. Atlantic Ave.-Lanzetta's Classic Barbershop – 900 E. Atlantic Ave.-Legacy Barber Shop & Studio – 153 NE 4th Ave.-Lexi Hairstyles – 53 SW 5th Ave.-Lina Nails – 455 NE 5th Ave.-Mak on the Ave – 900 E. Atlantic Ave.-ManCave BarberShop & Spa for Men – 107 NE 2nd Ave.-Matt the Barber – 301 W. Atlantic Ave.-The Mensroom Barbershop – 301 W. Atlantic Ave.-Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar – 12 NE 4th Ave.-Primos Precision Grooming Studio – 102 NW 5th Ave.-Pure Perfection Beauty – 505 NE 3rd St.-Rinse Salon – 273 NE 2nd Ave.-Rové Hair Salon – 200 NE 2nd Ave.-Shearluck Salon – 530 NE 2nd St.-Solace Salon – A Clean & Conscious Salon – 345 NE 3rd Ave.-Uppercutz Barbershop & Salon – 135 NW 5th Ave.-V&V Nails – 235 NE 6th Ave.-Volume Room Salon – 85 SW 5th Ave.-Wall Street Barbershop – 505 NE 3rd St.The full directory of Downtown Delray Beach wellness businesses, searchable by category, is available at /experience/wellness.About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at / or by calling 561-243-1077.

Melissa Perlman

BlueIvy Communications

+1 561-310-9921

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Sweat, Soak, Recharge: Downtown Delray Beach Packs More Than 100 Wellness Businesses Into One Walkable District News Provided By BlueIvy Communications November 09, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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