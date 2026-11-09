ROLEC Expands Alukom Diecast Enclosure Range With Standard Industry Sizes

Standard industry sizes make it easy for ROLEC's rugged aluKOM diecast enclosures to replace existing units for upgrades and new projects.

ROLEC's aluKOM diecast enclosures are now available in standard industry sizes, enabling easier replacement of existing units and integration into new devices.

- Sean BaileyBRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ROLEC has expanded its aluKOM diecast enclosure range to include standard industry sizes, providing designers and equipment manufacturers with additional options for retrofit and new-build applications.Originally developed as a terminal enclosure, aluKOM is suitable for a variety of industrial electronics applications, including plant and apparatus engineering, energy technology, gas and fire detection systems, machine control and monitoring, transport, logistics, and pharmaceutical equipment.The IP 66-rated enclosures feature separate channels for mounting and lid screws. Multiple gasket options are available, including PUR, silicone, TPE (silicone-free), and EMC versions. Threaded screw bosses in the base enable the installation of printed circuit boards, terminal rails, and mounting plates.The aluKOM range comprises 24 sizes, from 1.969" × 1.772" × 1.181" to 23.622" × 12.205" × 4.331". As standard, the enclosures are supplied with a pebble gray (RAL 7032) powder-coated finish. Alternative colors can be specified upon request.Available accessories include two styles of external hinges, a choice of lid supports, mounting plates, supporting rails, external mounting brackets for lid-closed installation, cable glands, and corrosion-resistant coatings.ROLEC also offers customization services for aluKOM enclosures. Available modifications include CNC machining, painting, powder coating, printing, engraving, RFI/EMI shielding, display integration, and accessory assembly. Enclosures can be supplied ready for the installation of electronic components and systems.LEARN MORE ABOUT EXPANDED aluKOM ENCLOSURES >>

SEAN J BAILEY

ROLEC Enclosures Inc

+1 888-658-5774

aluKOM IP66 Diecast Electronics/Electrical Enclosures

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ROLEC Expands aluKOM Diecast Enclosure Range with Standard Industry Sizes News Provided By ROLEC Enclosures Inc November 09, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing



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