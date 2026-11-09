AFTER TBI Launches Free Guide, Podcast And Resource Hub For Families Navigating Life After A Traumatic Brain Injury

Text: AfterTBI, with a tree growing around the right side of the text.

New education-first platform aims to fill the gap between hospital discharge and the new normal, beginning with "The First 90 Days"

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AFTER | TBI, a brain injury navigation and advocacy initiative, today launched a free online platform for traumatic brain injury survivors and the families who care for them. The launch has two parts. The first is a website and resource hub at aftertbi. The second is The After, a long-form podcast.Modern trauma care has become very good at saving lives after a brain injury. What happens next is less clear for most families. Once a patient is discharged, a spouse, parent or adult child often becomes the coordinator of care, the insurance negotiator and the person watching for changes that doctors may never see. They usually take on these jobs overnight and without a map. AFTER | TBI was built for that moment. In the words of its mission: the medical system saves the life, and the family is left to save the future.Research points to how heavy that load can be and why guidance matters. A study of children hospitalized for TBI at four U.S. trauma centers, published in Pediatrics, found that parents who felt their child's health care needs were going unmet reported far greater family burden. It also found that the burden persisted a full year after the injury. The researchers identified better access to services as one of the few burdens that could be reduced. More recent work in BMC Psychology found that caregiver burden rises the longer caregiving goes on. The authors called for long-term TBI caregivers to be treated as a vulnerable group in their own right."When someone you love survives a brain injury, everyone rightly celebrates the save," said Robert Hoover, co-founder of AFTER | TBI. "Then the family goes home with a folder of discharge papers and nobody to call, and that's when the hard part really starts. We built this platform to be the steady, specific guide families should be handed on day one, and one that's still useful when they're three years in and trying to figure out the next right step."The platform opens with two ways in:The After is a podcast of long-form conversations with survivors, caregivers, neurologists, therapists, attorneys and the people who quietly hold everything together for someone who is hurt. It is available now on Apple Podcasts and [other platforms].The AFTER | TBI Resource Hub offers practical guidance organized by the first 30, 60 and 90 days. A bi-weekly newsletter delivers one piece of guidance at a time.Every piece AFTER | TBI publishes is held to four editorial commitments:.acknowledging that life has split in two.naming the invisible symptoms that brain injuries hide.protecting what matters.walking the long path with familiesEvery piece also has to pass a single test: will this still serve a family three years from now? The platform does not provide legal representation or medical advice.The guide, podcast and resource hub are available free of charge at .About AFTER | TBIAFTER | TBI is an independent education and resource platform for traumatic brain injury survivors, their families and the professionals who serve them. It was founded by Robert Hoover and Sarah Catherine Hoover to be the trusted bridge between survival and rebuilding life after a brain injury. AFTER | TBI is supported by Hoover TBI Law, a firm built on the same survivor-first philosophy. The platform operates as a separate, education-first resource and does not provide legal or medical advice. Learn more at .Media ContactSarah Catherine Hoover...(720) 340-8138

Sarah-Catherine Hoover

Sloat, Nicholson and Hoover PC, Legal Aid

+1 303-447-1144

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AFTER | TBI Launches Free Guide, Podcast and Resource Hub for Families Navigating Life After a Traumatic Brain Injury News Provided By Sloat, Nicholson and Hoover PC, Legal Aid November 09, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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