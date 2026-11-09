Sweet Meat Butcher Shop Named 2026 Best Of Florida Regional Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HIGH SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sweet Meat Butcher Shop, a full-service butcher shop, catering company, custom smoker manufacturer, and barbecue supply store located along U.S. Highway 441, has been named a 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award winner. The recognition marks a milestone for owners Bobby and Crystal Gay, who built the business on years of competitive barbecue experience before opening their doors to the High Springs community in 2023.Before Sweet Meat existed, the Gays were already known on the competitive barbecue circuit, earning recognition at cook-offs across the Southeast and bringing that same discipline to their retail counter. The business describes itself as a“Full service Butcher Shop, Caterer, Smoker Manufacturer, and BBQ Supply Store,” and each piece of that description plays out in daily operations. The shop applies competition-level standards to everyday meat selection and trimming, and then prices those products for a neighborhood clientele rather than a specialty market. Alongside the butcher case, the business manufactures custom gravity-fed smokers, stocks a full line of barbecue supplies, and caters events of every size.That range reflects a broader goal: making serious barbecue accessible to the community rather than treating it as a specialty pursuit. Sweet Meat regularly hosts hands-on cooking classes that walk customers through meat selection, seasoning, and smoking technique, and plans are underway to convert a pole barn behind the shop into a venue for concerts, comedians, and other community events. The approach has turned a butcher shop into a gathering point for High Springs, one where expertise is shared rather than kept behind the counter.“We wanted people to be able to walk in and get the same quality we used to chase in competition, without paying competition prices,” said co-owner Crystal Gay.“This award feels like proof that High Springs noticed what we were building.”Looking ahead, Bobby and Crystal Gay plan to keep expanding what Sweet Meat Butcher Shop offers the High Springs community, from new smoker builds to an expanded events calendar. The 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award marks recognition of the work already done and momentum for what comes next, as a shop built on competition standards continues serving its neighbors first.For more information, click here.

Sweet Meat Butcher Shop

Sweet Meat Butcher Shop

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Sweet Meat Butcher Shop Named 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 09, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Food & Beverage Industry



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