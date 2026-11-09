Emtech Launches QMT Mainframe To Reduce Risk In Mainframe Operations And Modernization

QMT Mainframe automates mainframe testing and builds a trusted Digital Blueprint for modernization.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Emtech today announced at Protectors Vegas 2026 the launch of QMT Mainframe, designed to reduce risk in mainframe operations and modernization. QMT Mainframe automatically discovers how critical mainframe applications work, builds an executable Digital Blueprint, and generates and executes tests to help organizations modernize with greater confidence.Mainframe applications still support essential business operations. But the knowledge needed to maintain them is at risk. Documentation is often incomplete, and experienced staff are becoming harder to find as experts retire. Testing also takes time and money. For companies planning to modernize, the biggest risk is replacing a system without fully understanding how it works.QMT Mainframe helps in two ways:. Protect current operations: Automated tests can be repeated and checked. They reduce reliance on a small group of experts, lower the effort and cost of testing after changes, and help teams make updates with confidence.. Reduce modernization risk: The Digital Blueprint records how the current system works. Teams can use it to understand what a replacement must do and check that the new system works the same way.QMT Mainframe uses Emtech's patented Deterministic Knowledge Graph technology. It creates tests and documentation based on how an application actually works, rather than on assumptions. This gives teams a reliable record they can check when making decisions about changes, testing, and modernization.In an internal test using a simulated application, QMT automatically discovered, mapped, and tested the application. Results included:. 100% screen coverage: reached all 57 screens and tested all 170 fields. Complete application map: created 638 model nodes and found 102 workflow paths. Verified behavior: checked 142 validation points. Fast execution: generated and ran 102 tests (minimum coverage) in 3 minutes 50 seconds, with 16 tests running at the same time(The benchmark used a simulated application, not a customer system. Results will vary by application and setup.)“Mainframe applications run the business, but fewer experts know how they work,” said Toni Jardini, Chief Innovation Officer at Emtech.“QMT Mainframe captures that knowledge and uses it to automate testing. This helps leaders protect critical systems today and modernize with confidence tomorrow.”“Modernization can fail when organizations do not fully understand the systems they are replacing,” said Alex Rodov, Founder of Emtech.“The same Digital Blueprint that supports testing today helps teams confirm that a modernized application still does what the business needs.”To learn more or request a demo, visit emtechgroup/qmt-mainframe.About EmtechEmtech (emtechgroup) has developed patented Deterministic Knowledge Graph technology to create trusted Digital Blueprints of complex business systems. Its QMT platform uses these Blueprints to automate testing, check that systems continue to work as expected, and support modernization. Emtech helps insurance carriers and Insurtechs reduce risk, improve quality, and make changes faster while meeting their needs for reliability and compliance.

Neil Bendov, VP Marketing

Emtech

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Emtech Launches QMT Mainframe to Reduce Risk in Mainframe Operations and Modernization News Provided By Emtech November 09, 2026, 13:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry



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